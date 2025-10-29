How Evangelicals Justify Economic Inequality

Jesus Christ’s teachings were decidedly egalitarian. He preached equality and universal love while shunning wealth.

If you’re one of the 30 to 78 million evangelicals in the United States, you might not think this.

“Conservative evangelical Protestantism… is associated with attitudes that favor the status quo of inequality,” writes Dawson P. R. Vosburg, a PhD candidate in sociology at the Ohio State University.

These attitudes manifest in a variety of ways. Evangelical televangelists enrich themselves through donations from their faithful then splurge on houses, cars, and private jets. Congregations erect gaudy megachurches replete with fancy sound systems, multicamera projectors, and professional musical entertainment. Evangelicals themselves voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump, who adorns his abodes in gold while championing policies that transfer wealth from the poor to the rich.

Evangelicals hold the Bible as the ultimate, inspired, and authoritative revelation from God and, when “born-again,” devote themselves to following Jesus for the rest of their lives. How then do these folks reconcile worshipping wealth with the Bible’s egalitarian message?

To find out, Vosburg extensively analyzed ten year’s worth of sermons at a large and growing Midwestern evangelical megachurch, which he anonymized as “New River.”

“New River’s approach to inequality was one of clear justification of the status quo, centered on the justification of wealth accumulation and the minimization of inequality’s moral importance,” he found.

New River’s pastors sold this seemingly un-Christ-like point of view through four key themes: preaching against “rich shaming”; minimizing inequality within the U.S. by proclaiming that America’s impoverished aren’t really “poor”; interpreting the Bible as castigating “spiritual” poverty rather than material wealth; and arguing that God owns everything and thus decides who gets to be wealthy and who doesn’t.

In railing against rich shaming, New River’s head pastor, Pastor Tray, said in one sermon, “What other blessing does God give some people in the church that makes the person receiving the blessing almost feel like they’ve got to shrink back into the shadows and apologize for what God has given them, or even be embarrassed because of what God has given them?”