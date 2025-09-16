The Environment Lost One of Its Greatest Champions In Robert Redford

The actor Robert Redford passed away today at the age of 89, leaving behind a gargantuan legacy so comprehensive that every site in the Paste family of websites has an angle to write about. He is most well-known for his film roles as the A.V. Club detailed, while the horny posting about a sex icon from across the entire gender spectrum today can be summarized in Jezebel’s Robert Redford archives, while his legacy fighting for mother earth falls to us at Splinter to detail. He was a giant of a man, and he will be deeply missed by this world, especially the planet itself.

Redford served as the trustee for the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) for over five decades. “Nobody has done more to shine a light on the most important environmental issues from the dawn of the environmental movement in the ’70s, through the biodiversity and climate crises of today,” wrote the NRDC. “Redford often pointed to his early experiences working on rigs in California’s oil fields as pushing him down the path of environmentalism. After witnessing the impact of the wells on the landscape, he worked tirelessly for a better future.”