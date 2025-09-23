What Democrats Should Do if They Take the House Next Year

There are many questions surrounding the 2026 elections, including if they will be free and fair, as we’ve previously reported. However, if the 2026 elections do end up being relatively normal, to whatever extent, there’s a good chance that Democrats will retake the House. The Senate currently seems less likely.

“The 2026 elections will be hotly contested. Typically the out party does well against the incumbent president’s party in House elections,” Wendy Schiller, a professor of political science at Brown University, told Splinter. “But with GOP mid-decade redistricting, the bar gets a little higher for the Dems to pick up seats even when they do the same thing in states like Maryland or California.”

If Democrats do retake the House, what should they do from there? Obviously, they could impeach Trump again for any number of reasons. He’s certainly given them a lot to work with. The Senate won’t convict him, but they could send a message by impeaching him a third time. They can pass legislation, but the vast majority of it probably won’t even get a vote in a Republican-controlled Senate.