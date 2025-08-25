What Democrats Need To Be Saying Right Now

Since Donald Trump took office, Democrats have taken a wide array of approaches in attempting to respond to the extreme rhetoric and actions we’ve seen coming from this administration. Some centrist Democrats have tried to keep the conversation focused on “kitchen table” issues and insist on calling numerous disturbing incidents “distractions.” Others have taken up the mantle of “fighters,” trying to more boldly and vocally challenge what’s happening.

The fighters here—ranging from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to California Gov. Gavin Newsom—have each tried their own method of attacking Trump’s actions. AOC barnstormed with the “Fighting Oligarchy Tour” with Sen. Bernie Sanders, and her skill at using social media has not diminished.

In speeches, JB Pritzker doesn’t pull any punches, calling Trump and his policies out with humor and aggression. Newsom started off the year disastrously palling around with right-wing propagandists on a podcast, but he’s stepped up and started angrily challenging Trump over the past month or so. Your mileage may vary with his Trump-mocking social media troll game, but it is undeniably an attention-getter of an approach.

David Karpf, an associate professor of media and public affairs at George Washington University, tells Splinter that looking like a fighter is “probably helpful” for any Democrat right now.