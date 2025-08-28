I Spent A Few Days in Sedona, Investigating America’s Capital of Woo

Sedona is one of America’s most unique places. The Arizona desert town sitting at the edge of Slide Rock State Park and Coconino National Forest has drawn people from all over the world to it, all in the name of various shades of woo-woo. Tales of strange energies and vortexes abound, and there is a convergence between a lot of Native American culture, Eastern practices of medicine and mindfulness, RFK Jr.-style Western woo theories, as well as an entire population claiming to interact with and see a wide array of paranormal and other unexplained phenomena. Sedona takes great pride in being one of the UFO capitals of the world, and practically every restaurant, shop and art gallery you walk into there has some image of the classic grey alien celebrating Sedona’s loveable weirdness, as the titular photo of the most inclusive bathroom I’ve ever seen demonstrates. There is also a set of turquoise arches in town, proving that Sedona has a level of power which bends one of the most recognizable brands on the planet to its woo-adjacent will.

My sister proposed driving down there, as I have spent the last year diving down an increasingly bizarre rabbit hole of woo in pursuit of figuring out what Chuck Schumer and the government knows about UFOs. All that I know–a very dangerous word in this world–stems from my one source, other knowledgeable people who I have talked to, and what I have read in the public record. I’ve never seen a UFO, never felt any kind of experience or feeling I couldn’t explain (at least until my dog suddenly died in February), and never saw a ghost or experienced anything anomalous. I have zero personal experience with woo. I have lived 38 years of a woo-less life.

It does make what I call the Great Bullshit Ocean a little more difficult to traverse, as all I can say for certain in print amounts to a hedge that believable people are saying unbelievable things. I agreed with my sister that it was a good idea to try to get some personal experience to help inform my writing and research on this subject, even if it’s all bullshit. At least I’d get to test my bullshit detector inside Sedona’s supposed vortexes. I’m writing two articles about my inquiries into the town’s woo, the first about Sedona itself and the alleged vortexes it harbors, and another about a UFO tour we went on. Consider these a thesis of woo.

The Science Behind Alleged Vortexes

Allegedly, all the iron oxide and quartz in the soil is responsible for the woo-woo nature of Sedona. One of the things that surprised me most about this trip was the number of residents with scientific backgrounds I talked to who believed things that the mainstream scientific view of the world finds preposterous. They explained Sedona’s mysteries to me entirely through scientific concepts until they admitted they were untethered from what we can say we know and wholly in the realm of theory, and many came off as eminently reasonable thinkers. Science is a big part of the town–they would probably put quartz and iron oxide on their flag under the right conditions. The art galleries that you can find on every corner are filled with beautiful exhibits from engineers, and almost everyone I spoke to about this town’s strange identity brought it back to some sort of scientific explanation, very often rooted in the properties of quartz and iron oxide. As much as the wild woo stuff is front and center in Sedona, the core commonality of the town is clearly creativity, and that brings in a lot of different kinds of thinkers and feelers.

I am vastly unqualified to vet these scientific explanations, so I am not leaving this trip knowing much of anything, but I was changed by what I felt. I bought what was allegedly a healing quartz my first day and hiked in one of Sedona’s alleged vortexes at Bell Rock with it. I did feel some kind of strange energy I couldn’t put my finger on, while I did not see the famed blue beings of Sedona or have a paranormal experience like some report. I know that sounds ridiculous, but welcome to Sedona. The blue beings thing is a thing and if you want to hear someone talk about their experience with Sedona’s supposed paranormal residents, listen to this episode of Otherworld where a freelance filmmaker named Reece hiked in the same spot I hiked in and had a far stranger and more profound experience than I had.

I did eventually feel a bit overwhelmed, and I still have no idea why. I am still in mourning over my soul dog Rocky suddenly passing away earlier this year from a rare blood disease, and he became front and center in my mind the moment I stepped into Bell Rock. He has been front and center in my mind all year. I miss him dearly.

As I wandered around, I could feel a mounting tension in my shoulders as I thought about Rocky and felt my feelings about him. I have worked with my therapist this year to process my grief, and while I am very much still a work in progress, I have become better at handling this grief as I have become more attuned to feeling my emotions in my body. She will do exercises with me and then ask me what I feel and where I feel it in my body, and very often I feel this slight pressure in my shoulders when I focus on memories of Rocky or just our deep love for each other that I know transcends the material world. When I felt this slight kind of mounting energy I can’t describe on the hike, I felt it above my shoulders several inches above what I have come to term the Rocky spot at the base of them.