The Most Surprising Part of Our Sedona UFO Tour Was What We Couldn’t See

Despite my interest in UFOs and becoming an accidental semi-reporter of them, I have never seen a UFO, and my sister sought to rectify that. I wrote yesterday about my trip to Sedona, America’s capital of woo where my family came to do a lot of things, but an impetus for the trip was my sister pushing me to go see for myself whether this stuff is all that it’s cracked up to be. Denver is within driving range and so we spent a long weekend there, with the last night on Monday being our UFO tour.

We rode into the desert with our two tour guides, parking on top of a hill about 14 miles outside Sedona around Red Canyon Overlook, with Bradshaw Ranch about a mile off in the distance below us, an alleged hot spot for UFO activity. I did not know at the time in the darkness that we were at Red Canyon Overlook, but I vividly recall the mountains around it, and this video from its Google Maps page is exactly the view I remember, with the white-topped formation off to our right all night as we stared out ahead in the direction that video starts out at.

It was a cloudy night, and it rained on the drive there, but eventually let up around the time we got to the top of the hill where we hopped out of the car, while lightning still routinely lit up the clouds in the distance throughout the night. Our guides brought night vision goggles, and it was quickly becoming pitch black as the darkness set in and the only lights remaining were miles off in the distance. You could see the Sedona city lights behind us and another town off to our left (either Cottonwood or Sedona Pines Resort), but we spent the night just staring out into the distance ahead looking at Bradshaw Ranch, waiting for something to happen. Looking out with the naked eye, there was nothing to see around us but pitch-black darkness. Some planes routinely came over the rocks, lightning flashed around us, and it was a very peaceful, yet uneventful night.

But as soon as each one of us put the night vision goggles up to our eyes, we all could see a flickering light near the top of a mountain across the valley from us. It looked like someone had lit a fire in a cave. It was a constant light in the same spot all night that never turned off and it never did anything strange, save for the fact that it was completely invisible to the naked eye in near pitch-black darkness while very clearly showing up in night vision.

While I am much less certain of exactly which mountains were where off in the distance, the direction I approximated this light in my quest to retrace my steps and eyeballs on Google Maps took me to an area called Hide Out Cave with a historical landmark named Hole in the Rock whose hole looks similar to the photo above. After the confusion of seeing a light so clearly that did not show up in the darkness abated and even normalized itself to a degree, we went back to shuffling around, waiting for something else to happen, all while that light continued to flicker in the infrared (IR).

My sister was the first to spot something. As she was looking through the night vision goggles, she said she saw two lights, one big one on top of another small one underneath it that were moving together. She thought maybe the big light was slowly moving towards the ground because the smaller light got smaller. But she wasn’t sure, she’s more of a skeptic than I am, and she even handed the goggles to the tour guide who said he didn’t see anything strange and thought she may have seen some city lights to our left flickering, and again, nothing was visible to the naked eye. Our other tour guide began playing a native song on a native flute, and a peaceful ambiance came over us.

While my dad stayed with the flute, my sister and I walked in the opposite direction down the hill towards the white capped mountains to our right, just exploring the area. Even if we didn’t see anything, the view was stunning and the lightning storm around us was one heck of a show on its own and it was nice to watch it together. We got far enough into the darkness and decided that was enough blind exploring and headed back up. She handed me the night vision goggles and went to go see what our dad was up to, while I stayed by myself and decided to put them up to my eyes and take a look around. I didn’t see anything.

I tried to take this seriously and put into practice what I have learned is potentially credible diving into the Great Bullshit Ocean of woo: intent seems to matter, so says things like the observer effect. I tried to remain present in the moment and tried to feel open to new things, and I mimicked a story I have heard a few times, saying in my head to no one in particular, “if you would like to show yourself, you can.”

At some point within the next several minutes, a big flash of light filled up the night vision goggles and a bunch of brush and trees on Bradshaw Ranch became clearly visible in infrared from a mile away. It was in the same general direction my sister said she thought she saw the lights slowly moving towards the ground earlier, except I saw it on the ground. Looking at it through the goggles was so intense at first it hurt my eyes a bit, yet when I looked outside the goggles, it was completely invisible.