By Jacob Weindling  |  August 1, 2025 | 10:18am
Photo by Martin Falbisoner
UFOs Are Back On Congress’s Agenda

“Gotta let people know the truth—whatever it is,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to AskaPol UAPs this week. They had asked about the importance of he and Republican Sen. Mike Rounds’ Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Disclosure Act (UAPDA) that Schumer just reintroduced, the craziest piece of legislation I have ever read. A lot of people naturally roll their eyes at UFOs, also known as UAPs, assuming it is defined by its fandom’s zaniest elements, but it’s a lot harder to roll your eyes at a man who has been in Washington for ten thousand years and has held extreme positions of power in the branch of government tasked with oversight. There are very few people on the planet who have seen all of the things that Chuck Schumer and others in the gang of eight have seen. He has probably forgotten more about Special Access Programs than most of humanity will ever know.

And this is now three years in a row where Chuck Schumer and Mike Rounds have introduced the UAPDA to the floor of the United States Senate, containing otherworldly laws they are trying to pass like “The Federal Government shall exercise eminent domain over any and all recovered technologies of unknown origin and biological evidence of non-human intelligence that may be controlled by private persons or entities in the interests of the public good.” I checked the text of the bill from 2024 to 2025, and aside from updating dates, I don’t think anything has changed. Pasting both of them into Word reveals that the 2025 UAPDA has one more word (10,394) than the 2024 version (10,393). This pursuit has not deviated from its questions about “unidentified anomalous phenomena” and “non-human intelligence” since it was first initiated three years ago.

What makes Schumer’s sustained interest in disclosing “the truth—whatever it is,” even more compelling is his long friendship with former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. Again, the eye rolling crowd can do their shtick all they want, but the last two Democratic Senate Leaders have been deeply interested in UFOs, and they have been shown things that you and I will never see. If this is all some wild goose chase over one big nothingburger, it requires a pretty big conspiracy theory itself. One a lot more convoluted than the straightforward “this is what it looks like” UFO conspiracy theory which has a lot more solid evidence for it than Sean Kirkpatrick and the Wall Street Journal’s ‘we secretly shot an EMP through some nukes in Montana and all our nuclear operators thought it was a UFO, but don’t worry it’s no big deal‘ explanation for UFOs.

“I’ve talked personally to individuals in classified settings about items,” said Sen. Rounds to KOTA Territory News this week. “These are people that work for some of our national contractors who simply just say this is what I saw. I don’t want to talk about it publicly, but this is what I saw and I can’t explain it.”

I raised my eyebrows when he said “national contractors,” because that connects back to the “recovered technologies of unknown origin and biological evidence of non-human intelligence that may be controlled by private persons or entities” line from the UAPDA, as well as my own reporting on USAF Plant 42, a Government Owned, Contractor Operated entity (GOCO), that like other GOCOs in New Jersey and Texas, has reported an unknown “drone” swarm over or near some of the most highly restricted airspaces in the United States of America (UFO journalist Jeremy Corbell recently told Sen. Rounds directly to “ask to go see Northrop Grumman’s Plant 42 in Palmdale”). As I wrote in my plea to lefty Congresspeople to dig into this, the contractor aspect of whatever this story is rests at its core, and lefties are the only coalition in Congress not beholden to the defense industry. Someone not receiving gobs of defense industry dollars needs to find out why it keeps coming up in every single Congressional discussion about UFOs.

What Does Congress Know?

“We don’t know if that means that this is something that another country has that we need to be really concerned about, such as China or Russia,” continued Sen. Rounds to KOTA. “Or if this is simply something that is unknown and we just don’t know what it is. And that’s when the folks that sometimes are identified as being conspiracy theorists will say ‘well we know it’s coming from another planet and so forth.’ I can’t say that because I don’t know what it is, but what I do know is that unless we get the individuals that have observed firsthand these phenomena—if they’re afraid to come forward and to share it—and if that information doesn’t get to the right decision-makers, then we might very well have a risk out there that we haven’t prepared for. That’s the reason why I want full disclosure.” Rounds is in the upcoming film, The Age of Disclosure, containing interviews with a litany of former government and military officials who say they have been involved with UAPs in some capacity, providing some speculative evidence as to who Rounds has talked to that convinced him to take this track.

The UAPDA pretty explicitly alleges that private contractors have exotic materials in their possession, and Mike Rounds seemed to say to KOTA that he has been told that by people who work for them. This is not a politically fruitful path to pursue, and for Mike Rounds, it especially takes precious time away from helping his King overthrow the government. Chuck Schumer might be the most hated man in Washington and he’s spending some of his late career days working on Harry Reid’s passion project. There is no political upside for these two in trying to pass legislation like this. Occam’s Razor is that what is contained in the UAPDA reflects what Congress has been told. If the most powerful people in Congress are being duped over decades, it’s a really good prank given the length of time their investigations have spanned and what we know about the Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Application Program (AAWSAP) that Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid apportioned $22 million for.

Reid wrote the foreword to Skinwalkers at the Pentagon, George Knapp, James Lacatski and Colm Kelleher’s account of what AAWSAP studied at the famed Skinwalker Ranch, and it went well beyond the ‘weird thing does weird thing in the sky’ purview of the UFO videos we have seen leak out of the government. One such case the book touched on was that of Derek Jones, a man who said a large triangular object in the sky “struck him for about three seconds” with “an intense bluish white light about two-to-three feet in diameter.” He subsequently experienced severe health problems documented by the researchers in the AAWSAP program, and per Skinwalkers at the Pentagon, “a surgeon told the BAASS contract physician that in his 22 years as a board-certified pathologist, he had never seen a case like this.”

And Chuck Schumer wants to release information like this collected by the government through an act of Congress. Whether that wild eminent domain section is something they’re serious about passing is an open question, but Schumer’s main aim has always been a JFK board-style disclosure for what the government knows about UFOs, as he said in December 2023 that “the United States government has gathered a great deal of information about UAPs over many decades, but has refused to share it with the American people. That is wrong, and additionally, it breeds mistrust. We’ve also been notified by multiple credible sources that information on UAPs has also been withheld from Congress, which if true is a violation of the laws requiring full notification to the legislative branch.”

Rounds closed the UAP portion of his KOTA interview by saying that “These folks that are giving this information and with the technologies that we’ve got today, they’re not making this stuff up. There’s something there, we just don’t know what it is.” There is no doubt anymore in year three of this saga that this is an earnest attempt to pass a bill establishing a firm policy around UAP disclosure. There are also rumors that the House will hold another UAP hearing in September, and Jeremy Corbell has echoed Rounds’ “firsthand” witnesses account, saying that “A number of ‘firsthand’ military and Intelligence Community UAP whistleblowers and witnesses have directly confirmed to me and George Knapp that they are willing and ready to testify at the next Congressional UAP hearing – if called.” UFOs are about to make another pass through a Congress who clearly thinks they have been lied to, along with the rest of us.

 
