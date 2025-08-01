UFOs Are Back On Congress’s Agenda

“Gotta let people know the truth—whatever it is,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to AskaPol UAPs this week. They had asked about the importance of he and Republican Sen. Mike Rounds’ Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Disclosure Act (UAPDA) that Schumer just reintroduced, the craziest piece of legislation I have ever read. A lot of people naturally roll their eyes at UFOs, also known as UAPs, assuming it is defined by its fandom’s zaniest elements, but it’s a lot harder to roll your eyes at a man who has been in Washington for ten thousand years and has held extreme positions of power in the branch of government tasked with oversight. There are very few people on the planet who have seen all of the things that Chuck Schumer and others in the gang of eight have seen. He has probably forgotten more about Special Access Programs than most of humanity will ever know.

And this is now three years in a row where Chuck Schumer and Mike Rounds have introduced the UAPDA to the floor of the United States Senate, containing otherworldly laws they are trying to pass like “The Federal Government shall exercise eminent domain over any and all recovered technologies of unknown origin and biological evidence of non-human intelligence that may be controlled by private persons or entities in the interests of the public good.” I checked the text of the bill from 2024 to 2025, and aside from updating dates, I don’t think anything has changed. Pasting both of them into Word reveals that the 2025 UAPDA has one more word (10,394) than the 2024 version (10,393). This pursuit has not deviated from its questions about “unidentified anomalous phenomena” and “non-human intelligence” since it was first initiated three years ago.

What makes Schumer’s sustained interest in disclosing “the truth—whatever it is,” even more compelling is his long friendship with former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. Again, the eye rolling crowd can do their shtick all they want, but the last two Democratic Senate Leaders have been deeply interested in UFOs, and they have been shown things that you and I will never see. If this is all some wild goose chase over one big nothingburger, it requires a pretty big conspiracy theory itself. One a lot more convoluted than the straightforward “this is what it looks like” UFO conspiracy theory which has a lot more solid evidence for it than Sean Kirkpatrick and the Wall Street Journal’s ‘we secretly shot an EMP through some nukes in Montana and all our nuclear operators thought it was a UFO, but don’t worry it’s no big deal‘ explanation for UFOs.