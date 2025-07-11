Is Jon Stewart In Paramount’s Crosshairs Following The 60 Minutes Settlement?

We can debate the actual impact of anything said on a TV comedy series at a time when the president has snapped off the judicial and legislative branches to fashion a slingshot he’s freely aiming at anyone he so chooses. But if nothing else, it still feels good to see someone (anyone) telling truth to power these days.

On Monday night’s episode of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart pulled from his dog-eared playbook, shining a spotlight on the hypocrisy and cruelty behind the process and contents of the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill.” This was to be expected with the show back from a one-week hiatus, but after that and a little light mocking of Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries’ performative impotence, Stewart got into something that could really get him in trouble with his bosses.

With veteran 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft as his (somewhat apprehensive) guest, Stewart was ceaseless in his anger and alarm at the $16 million settlement CBS News agreed to pay Donald Trump over an innocuous edit of a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris. Stewart went so far as to question if the settlement was “just a payment so that this merger (between CBS parent company Paramount and Larry and David Ellison’s Skydance) can go through and not be challenged by Tumps FCC?” Paramount is, of course, also the parent company of Comedy Central, where The Daily Show runs.