An Astounding Chart Reveals Just How Antidemocratic the Roberts Court Is

In a research article published last month in the The Annals of the American Academy of Political and Social Science, Terri Peretti, Professor Emerita of Political Science at Santa Clara University, is clearly giving zero fucks now that she’s retired.

“Has the Roberts court helped Donald Trump and the GOP rig elections and erode American democracy?” the title of her academic paper bluntly asked.

The answer the longtime teacher of constitutional law reached is ‘yes’.

“Its recent election law decisions offer a mixed verdict, though its performance mostly leans in an antidemocratic direction,” she wrote. “The court’s decisions safeguarding democracy are fewer than those that undermine voting rights and elections, are typically handed down over the objections of Trump’s appointees, and often include doctrinal provisions that enable it to restrict democratic participation in the future.”