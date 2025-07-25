Study: Recent Unprecedented Marine Heat Waves May Signal a Climate Tipping Point

It is comforting, in one extremely narrow sense, to know I wasn’t crazy. The marine heat waves that began in early 2023 and produced the 2024 chart of ocean temperatures that I wrote about on the very first day I started at Splinter “exhibited record-breaking intensity, duration, and spatial extent,” according to a study published Thursday in Science. When I said the chart looked like a “malign mistake,” well, it kind of was.

Researchers in China combined satellite observations with ocean reanalysis data to better understand what happened in the sea a couple of years ago. They found that the North Atlantic marine heat wave, or MHW, lasted an absurd 525 days. The Southwest Pacific’s MHW, meanwhile, was bigger in area than any previously recorded. In the Northern Pacific, the anomaly has lasted four years. The specific drivers of these heat waves are varied, including a reduction in cloud cover and other regional variables. And while the oceans have cooled somewhat from those record highs — this year’s line on the aforementioned chart is hovering, ominously, just below the 2023 and 2024 lines and far above every other year — they don’t say anything good about what comes next.