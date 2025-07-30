“Every Single One of My Patients Is Malnourished”

The “worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in the Gaza Strip,” says a global hunger monitor, saying that one in three people in Gaza are going days without food, and at least 20,000 children are receiving acute malnutrition treatment between April and mid-July.

“Mounting evidence shows that widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease are driving a rise in hunger-related deaths,” said the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) in its recent report. The IPC added that the only path to stopping “further deaths and catastrophic human suffering” is the immediate end to hostilities and unimpeded, large-scale humanitarian response.

This is the latest dire warning of mass starvation in Gaza, a crisis compounded across almost two years. Gazans have told the world, as have the doctors and humanitarian aid workers, that hunger and malnutrition and death were the inevitable conclusions of Israel’s bombardment of the enclave and blockade of humanitarian aid.

International groups also warned that Israel’s takeover of the United Nations-led international food distribution system through the Israeli and U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) would exacerbate the suffering and desperation. The set-up allows minimal aid into Gaza and forces starving people to walk many miles through militarized zones, where Palestinians try to grab limited supplies as Israeli soldiers fire at civilians – crowd control, Israel claims, but for sites that Israel “designed as death traps,” said Anthony Aguilar, a former U.S. Green Beret and former GHF contractor who described witnessing war crimes. At least 1,000 people in Gaza have died simply trying to access food since May 27. According to the IPC, most of the food items distributed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation are not ready-to-eat, so people need water or fuel to prepare or cook it, both of which are in perilously short supply in Gaza.

“Gaza is on the verge of famine so vast and so intentional that it threatens to erase generations, not only physically, but from memory,” said Ghada Al Haddad, the Gaza-based media and communications officer for Oxfam during a Tuesday briefing from Gaza aid organizations.

But, she added, “please don’t forget that the air strikes haven’t stopped. The Israeli shelling hasn’t stopped. Our suffering is layered, relentless, and is still ongoing.”

At least 74 people have died of malnutrition this year, 63 of them in July alone, including 24 children under the age of 5, according to the United Nations. The rate of hunger-related deaths is increasing, with 16 children under five dying since July 17, according to the IPC. UNICEF says that 6,500 children were admitted for malnutrition treatment in June. That number was 5,000 children in the first two weeks of July.

“We’re giving the supplies that we have to treat children, but we know they’ll come back next week worse. They’re going from moderate to severe because they have no other food,” said Rachel Cummings, the Gaza-based humanitarian director for Save the Children International.

“You can’t survive on Plumpy’Nut alone,” she added, referring to the therapeutic food used to treat acute malnutrition.