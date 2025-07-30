Russell Vought Is Trying to Take It All From NIH

On Tuesday, the National Institutes of Health temporarily paused all — all — of its grant and contract payments, based on a footnoted directive in an Office of Management and Budget document. That’s $15 billion or so remaining this year in funding for research on everything from Alzheimers to cancer, under threat because of the fanatic running OMB, Russell Vought.

The directive from OMB, literally in a footnote, was interpreted by NIH officials to mean that their remaining budget for the year could only spent internally. The pause, first reported by the Wall Street Journal and later confirmed by other outlets and statements from the Department of Health and Human Services, was supposedly later undone after pressure from both Congress and officials at the White House. But with Vought skulking around, the entire edifice of biomedical research in the US, already limping along after a six-month assault, is at risk.