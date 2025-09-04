There Are More Unemployed People than Jobs Available in Trump’s America

Jobs data is always a little difficult to parse, in large part because there are always revisions to it. Not because some Biden official is supposedly trying to cook the books to make Trump look bad, but because smaller firms tend to report later than larger firms do, and so the initial jobs report is never the final figure. If jobs reports are consistently revised downward like they have been all year, then that likely means that smaller firms are struggling to hire people. Another reason it’s difficult to look at one jobs report and come to any conclusion is the seasonality inherent in the labor cycle, with summer jobs for younger folks being one example of how certain times of year, jobs will naturally grow or wane. Not to mention that employment is a lagging economic indicator, and it’s difficult to assess exactly what is going on in the labor market without understanding the broader economy first.

But we have stacked quite a few bad jobs reports together in the last few months, and the largest tariff regime since 1934 is pretty good supplemental information providing a compelling reason why hiring has slowed down, and we have two new reports to add to a pile that now is pretty conclusive: the labor market is very weak, it’s getting weaker every month than it was the previous one, and America now has more unemployed people than job openings.