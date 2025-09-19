Israel’s Campaign in Gaza Is Structured to Maximize Human Suffering

The sight of mutilated, disfigured and killed children has become increasingly common in Gaza, where an ongoing man-made famine has enveloped the Strip, and where Israeli airstrikes continue to rain down. These unmistakable and horrific images are only the most visible layer of a far deeper humanitarian catastrophe that is still unfolding. To understand the full scale of what’s happening in Gaza, there must be an interrogation of the deaths occurring from direct Israeli violence and the less visible but equally fatal consequences as a result of deprivation, from untreated diseases, collapsed health systems, lack of clean water, to malnutrition. This dual register of violence reveals that casualty counts alone, while essential, risk reducing the genocide to a tally of bodies, thereby obscuring the system that Israel has put in place since the initial blockade of Gaza implemented in 2007. The difficulty of recording deaths amid unimaginable destruction and siege means the true toll of Israel’s assault on the people of Gaza is much higher than what official figures have initially captured.

In “Skewering History: The Odious Politics of Counting Gaza’s Dead” from Richard Hil, and Dr. Gideon Polya, the authors deliver a searing critique of how Gaza’s casualty figures are constructed, openly challenging the reliability of Israeli and international denials about the magnitude of the death toll and the deliberate propaganda of Israeli denialism. Drawing on a January 2025 Lancet study, the article projects approximately 136,000 direct deaths by April 25, 2025, which is a number substantially higher than official counts. Using public health methodologies that recognize the devastating infrastructural collapse, and the lethality of the ongoing famine, Hil and Polya apply a conservative multiplier of four indirect deaths for every direct death.