Trump Just Threatened Either Dem Congressmen or U.S. Troops with Death, I Can’t Quite Tell

In a classical show of Democratic Party token “resistance,” a handful of Dem members of the Congress in both the House and Senate–all veterans of the military or U.S. intelligence agencies–released a video yesterday urging U.S. service members, intelligence professionals and military officers to “refuse illegal orders,” while naturally stopping short of actually describing what scenarios they were specifically referring to, or how typical service members might actually go about doing this. The six Democratic Congressmen–Sens. Elissa Slotkin (MI) and Mark Kelly (AZ) and Reps Maggie Goodlander (NH), Jason Crow (CO), Chrissy Houlahan (PA) and Chris Deluzio (PA) merely offered some basic platitudes, saying that “This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens,” and pleaded with troops to acknowledge that “threats to our Constitution” were coming “from right here at home,” reminding them that it is their duty to “refuse illegal orders.” How was Donald Trump, the Commander in Chief, to respond? By calling for their deaths–or the deaths of disobeying troops?–of course. In a trademark Truth Social rage, Trump lashed out at the Democratic members of Congress, calling their words “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS.” He then immediately followed up with the reminded that “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

I know it’s easy to get inured and numb to the various unthinkable offenses that Trump subjects us to as U.S. citizens on a daily basis, but it should always cause you to sit up in your chair when the President of the United States announces directly to his followers that not only are his political opponents traitors, but that they should die. Imagine how unthinkable this kind of tone or rhetoric would have been for literally any other President–or any other elected official–to utter at any time previous to Trump’s administration. But then again, we’re talking about Donald Trump, a man “truthing” from his very own social media platform as he blatantly enriches himself through the office of the Presidency. All bets are off, and the head of the executive branch and Commander in Chief can publicly claim that reminding service members that they are lawfully required to act in accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice is in fact speech that is “punishable by death.”