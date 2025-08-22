An At Best Half-Baked Theory of How the Calcification of American Political Institutions Mirrors Professional Sports

We as a country — as a species, most likely — tend to like round numbers. We latch onto things that sound neat, tidy, impressive — 10,000 steps a day to stay healthy, 10,000 hours to become an expert, despite those numbers appearing to be almost entirely arbitrary. Outside of Malcolm Gladwell-style truisms, sports tend to abound with these sorts of things: why is an NBA rim set at 10 feet, or an NFL field at 100 yards? Is there some science behind them? No, they just sounded reasonable, and turned out to work okay as far as the sports’ gameplay is concerned.

Within that world of sports, those numbers then begat other numbers that became sacred in their own right — 714, then 755, then 762, or 100 and 81; thresholds like 2,000 yards, or 300 strikeouts or 3,000 hits. Threatening any change to the parameters — the borders of the field or court, the length of a game or a season — threatens the hallowed ground of the statistics. And so collectively, we balk at such changes — for years and years, proposing fundamental changes to American sports inevitably drew old-man-yells-at-cloud sorts of complaints and pushback, and in some ways the sports found themselves stuck in amber, incapable of what could be fundamentally good adjustments.

On a related — I swear — note, the US House of Representatives has had 435 members for more than a century. After membership jumped periodically to reflect the growing population, a final large increase from 391 to 433 was instituted in 1911; Congress capped the total at 435 in 1929 (minus a brief and soon reversed jump to 437 when Alaska and Hawai’i joined the union). The Constitution specifies that the number of House reps “shall not exceed one for every thirty Thousand” people; today that ratio stands at about one for every 780,000.