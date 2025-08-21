How El Salvador’s ‘Cool Dictator’ Is Using Bitcoin to Cement His Power

Earlier this month, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele secured changes to the country’s constitution that will effectively allow him to become leader for life. Bukele’s allies in the Legislative Assembly, who control a supermajority, voted to extend presidential terms to six years from five and to remove term limits. At 44-years-old, the self-described “cool dictator” could be around for a long-time.

As president, Bukele has dismantled democratic institutions – notably through dismissing supreme court judges that defied his policies – curtailed political and civil liberties, surveilled independent media, and ruthlessly attacked the political opposition.

But he also has popularly and harshly cracked down on gangs and crime. Through militarizing the police, suspending certain constitutional rights, and conducting mass arrests and imprisonment, Bukele’s government slashed the homicide rate from 53.1 per 100,000 residents in 2018 to just 1.9 per 100,000 in 2024. Bukele himself has been rewarded with stratospheric public support, often earning north of 90% approval in opinion polls.

At this point, Salvadorans seem okay with potentially losing their democracy. It remains to be seen whether this flirtation with authoritarianism lasts.