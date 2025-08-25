‘A Lot of People Are Saying Maybe We’d Like a Dictator’

America’s most broken person held court in his kingdom today, and Trump admitted what we all knew based on his stated desires and fundamentally broken fascist worldview. This country’s preeminent manchild loves to claim authority for himself on the made-up basis that many people are saying things, and today, he pulled this classic Trump shtick to bust open the Overton Window to a genuine American dictatorship.

This is not up for debate anymore. Conservatives can lie to themselves all they want about how us liberals supposedly drove them to Trump, but any support for him is a support for an aspiring dictator. You are not conservative, you are a reactionary revanchist who needs a strongman to make you feel safe. Trump has been immensely successful at moving the Overton Window in his depraved direction using language like this, and there’s no reason to think this is anything but a part of his longstanding tradition of being too cowardly to make these assertions himself. America officially has a proud dictator, the question is whether we will ever be able to get rid of him.