‘Brazen Violation’: Trump Administration’s Disdain for Advisory Committees Has Now Gotten Them Sued

The report itself is already subject to widespread disdain, for what it’s worth. One can find any number of articles out there featuring actual scientists taking aim at the Department of Energy’s absurdist climate denial screed, spewed forth in a few short months while actual climate science reports were purged from their websites; that won’t stop the rest of the government — like the EPA, say — from using its bullshit conclusions, but it is nice at least to see the pushback. And on Friday, the outcry turned legal: the Union of Concerned Scientists and Environmental Defense Fund sued the Department of Energy, as well as EPA and both agencies’ leadership, for actual violation of laws surrounding how reports like that are actually supposed to come about.

“This report is a brazen violation of federal law that undermines our government’s role in addressing climate change, putting millions of Americans in harm’s way,” said EDF Senior Attorney Erin Murphy, in a statement. The issue here stems from the Federal Advisory Committee Act, passed in 1972: according to the lawsuit, that law mandates “transparency in the establishment and operation of any federal advisory committee, including by requiring that the group’s formation be promptly disclosed and that its meetings, emails, and other records be open to the public.”