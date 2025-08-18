How Many More Years Does Tackle Football Have Left?

Football across the pond kicked off this weekend, marking a wonderous time in the sports calendar that heralds a new season in the American version just around the corner. The NFL preseason is nearly over, and a little over two weeks from now, the Philadelphia Eagles will begin their Super Bowl defense at home against the hapless Dallas Cowboys, the 21st century’s answer to “what if the Cleveland Browns had a better marketing department?” Football fans everywhere are gearing up for another season of this country’s favored brain-damage adjacent activity just as KFF and ESPN released a survey on Friday which calls into question how much longer we will have football as we know it.

According to this survey of NFL players from the 1988 season, 96 percent reported having pain in the last three months, with half saying they feel pain every day, compared to just 23 percent of men their age. “They also reported rates of cognitive decline three times higher than that of men their age, with 55 percent saying they had confusion or memory loss that’s happening more often or getting worse,” wrote KFF and ESPN. While just four percent of men aged 65 and older have been diagnosed with dementia, fifteen percent of these players said they were. This era that is defined by hard-nosed men making routine hits that are now banned from the sport contains a sizeable 26 percent who believe that youth tackle football should be outlawed altogether.

Despite all these costs they continue to pay to this day, 78 percent of 1988 NFL players said they would still do it all over again knowing what they know now. This echoes what many modern NFL players like Richard Sherman have said, and it gets to the heart of the contradiction in American football. This is our nation’s pastime in the 21st century. It is an intrinsic part of the culture. In many ways, the NFL embodies the contradictions of who we are as Americans, and it’s a group of people knowingly taking part in something we all acknowledge is damaging to society, but still finding community around it.

To be clear, I am pointing the finger at myself first before anyone else. I was raised in Denver where we treat the Broncos like a civic religion, and I hardened my senses as a young football fan shivering in the stands at Folsom Field in Boulder, before growing up and attending CU right as Deion Sanders took the college football world by storm and forced everyone to apologize to both him and me. Growing up and watching Steve Atwater make Christian Okoye look like a bug coming into contact with a windshield while annihilating every poor soul who came over the middle made it pretty hard to avoid the barbarity intrinsic to football. But admittedly, I also really loved those ESPN Jacked Up segments, some of which don’t look so great in hindsight (the final John Lynch helmet-to-helmet hit in that Jacked Up segment is a 15-yard penalty and almost certainly an ejection today).

Last week, the Detroit Lions’ preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons ended early after Lions safety Morice Norris was taken off in an ambulance, and this weekend, two players were hospitalized after meaningless games and practices. Carolina Panthers rookie Nic Scourton suffered a collapsed lung during a joint practice session with the Houston Texans, and the Chargers’ Quentin Johnston was hospitalized with a concussion after being on the receiving end of a hard hit that would have looked right at home in any 1990s or 2000s era Jacked Up segment. This is the tip of the iceberg of the NFL’s war of attrition that will unfold over the coming months.