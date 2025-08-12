America’s Big Strong Conservatives Are Terrified to Go Outside

Political conservatives like to project themselves as tough—men’s men—the only people who can protect America from the feared Other. Their elected leaders get on TV to puff their chests out and beat the drums of war at every turn. They write op-eds in the New York Times demanding the army be used against American citizens. They are the authors of the disastrous global war on terror that has now bled into every facet of their political project. American conservatives’ entire pitch to voters rests on the intellectual foundation of them supposedly being tough SOBs who will never run from a fight. Then Republican Senators like Josh Hawley are caught on video literally running from a fight, and the whole ruse is exposed for what it is: conservative virtue signaling.

One problem with this virtue signaling ideology is that it incentivizes conservatives to be big giant manbabies. As Dave Levitan has excellently detailed for Splinter, area man terrified of subway tasked to run a space agency, Sean Duffy, is actually quite open about how he turns into a small shivering chihuahua in Paris Hilton’s purse the moment he sees any form of public transportation, and he has plenty of company now. Trump’s invasion of Washington D.C. and the longstanding American hypocrisy it reveals has brought the conservative safe space enthusiasts to the forefront of our TV screens and Twitter feeds to tell us how abjectly horrified by the 20th century they are. GOP Rep. Tim Burchett is adamant that he is going to be the big brave legislator to finally break the deep state secrecy on UFOs, while also excitedly admitting on national TV that even the thought of going outside induces such sheer horror it paralyzes his central nervous system.

Rep. Kevin Kiley, another brave virtue signaling patriot, also echoed Burchett’s ‘anywhere outside my safe space is paralyzingly intimidating’ worldview to dime store Fox News.