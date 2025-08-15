Hillary Clinton Wants to Help Trump Win the Nobel Peace Prize

Hillary Clinton is right about one thing, it’s blatantly obvious that “from everything I read, that [Trump] would very much like to receive the Nobel Peace Prize,” as she recently said to the Raging Moderates podcast. This is very clear, both from Trump’s own sweaty complaints about it, and reporting like how he cold-called Norway’s Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg to cajole him into using his power to get Trump the Nobel Peace Prize. Stoltenberg confirmed to Politico that “We discussed tariffs” when Trump called him about the Nobel, and given how Trump is using the rest of his Mao-esque economic agenda of debunked 19th century economics, there is little reason to doubt he used them as a threat in order to get what he wants.

But this is where this column stops pointing out how Hillary is right, and gets to the ‘what the fuck’ portion of this story, which is that after ribbing her electoral nemesis, she said “If he could end [the war], without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, had to, in a way, validate Putin’s vision of greater Russia, but instead could really stand up to Putin…. I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.”

The gargantuan qualifier before “I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize” makes this a technically logical statement, but it’s a horrible political one not based in any reality we know of. This is a classic case of terminal Democrat brain, where Clinton is virtue signaling to the CNN and MSNBC crowd about what she would do in a world that never has and never will exist. The West Wing is a good TV show, but the difference between folks like me and folks like Hillary Clinton is that I know that it is a work of fiction, not political inspiration.

Trump has openly talked about discussing a “land swap” between Russia and Ukraine ahead of his negotiations with Putin in Alaska, making Clinton’s qualifier a work of fiction like The West Wing. I too would like Russia to end this war on Ukraine’s terms, and would be willing to give Trump a win if it stopped the bloodshed and preserved Ukraine’s sovereignty. I also would like Emily Ratajkowski to slide into my DMs. Vladimir Putin, the man making the land-grab who Clinton has long alleged has Trump under his thumb, has not exactly shown that he’s amenable to reversing course on this decade-plus long project to seize Ukraine’s territory and also indulge his 19th century desires. Her qualifier means nothing to the world we all inhabit, and all this quote does is provide Trump with unearned legitimacy.