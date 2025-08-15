Hillary Clinton Wants to Help Trump Win the Nobel Peace Prize

By Jacob Weindling  |  August 15, 2025 | 12:09pm
Screenshot via CBS
International Affairs Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton Wants to Help Trump Win the Nobel Peace Prize

Hillary Clinton is right about one thing, it’s blatantly obvious that “from everything I read, that [Trump] would very much like to receive the Nobel Peace Prize,” as she recently said to the Raging Moderates podcast. This is very clear, both from Trump’s own sweaty complaints about it, and reporting like how he cold-called Norway’s Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg to cajole him into using his power to get Trump the Nobel Peace Prize. Stoltenberg confirmed to Politico that “We discussed tariffs” when Trump called him about the Nobel, and given how Trump is using the rest of his Mao-esque economic agenda of debunked 19th century economics, there is little reason to doubt he used them as a threat in order to get what he wants.

But this is where this column stops pointing out how Hillary is right, and gets to the ‘what the fuck’ portion of this story, which is that after ribbing her electoral nemesis, she said “If he could end [the war], without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, had to, in a way, validate Putin’s vision of greater Russia, but instead could really stand up to Putin…. I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.”

The gargantuan qualifier before “I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize” makes this a technically logical statement, but it’s a horrible political one not based in any reality we know of. This is a classic case of terminal Democrat brain, where Clinton is virtue signaling to the CNN and MSNBC crowd about what she would do in a world that never has and never will exist. The West Wing is a good TV show, but the difference between folks like me and folks like Hillary Clinton is that I know that it is a work of fiction, not political inspiration.

Trump has openly talked about discussing a “land swap” between Russia and Ukraine ahead of his negotiations with Putin in Alaska, making Clinton’s qualifier a work of fiction like The West Wing. I too would like Russia to end this war on Ukraine’s terms, and would be willing to give Trump a win if it stopped the bloodshed and preserved Ukraine’s sovereignty. I also would like Emily Ratajkowski to slide into my DMs. Vladimir Putin, the man making the land-grab who Clinton has long alleged has Trump under his thumb, has not exactly shown that he’s amenable to reversing course on this decade-plus long project to seize Ukraine’s territory and also indulge his 19th century desires. Her qualifier means nothing to the world we all inhabit, and all this quote does is provide Trump with unearned legitimacy.

This is the politics of the past. Braindead bipartisan virtue signaling that accomplishes nothing other than providing credibility to a despot who deserves none. Hillary Clinton’s qualifier with a loophole you could drive a semi-truck filled with Trump’s bad faith bullshit through does nothing to make her seem reasonable to the broader public, as the headlines across the media today are “Hillary Clinton says she’d nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he helps broker a deal to end Ukraine war.”

Why is she saying this after Donald Trump has invaded two American cities with the US army? The man kidnapping people off the streets of major American cities and throwing them in foreign gulags deserves the Nobel Peace Prize??? What is unfolding in Washington D.C. right now is the exact scenario the founders feared when they created a standing army alongside the 3rd Amendment that seemed quaint and outdated before troops occupied our nation’s capital. I cannot believe we are still doing this—treating Trump as a normal politician you can reach across the aisle and discuss kitchen table issues and other meaningless pablum with that no one outside the political consultant world talks about.

Hillary Clinton embodies so much of what is wrong with the Democratic Party, save for the fact that she has publicly condemned its Epstein-adjacent president stronger than most of the party ever has. Call yourself a raging moderate all you want, but I’m going to look at former Iraq War cheerleader and current ICE abolisher Bill Kristol under that guise more so than Hillary ‘I want to help Donald win the Nobel Peace Prize’ Clinton. I wrote earlier this week about big strong conservatives going on TV to virtue signal how scared they are to go outside, and this is a liberal version of this phenomenon. It is an attempt to speak to the 17 people still watching MSNBC who think 1990s-style bipartisanship is what our politics needs and remind them how Very Serious Hillary Clinton is and how we all should have listened to her.

She sucks, man. We obviously would have been far better off with her as president in 2016 than opening the portal to Trumpy hell that ended the American experiment as we know it, but this country dodged a different kind of bullet with her. She is as 1990s brained as anyone in modern politics, and very likely would have lost reelection as a Biden-level unpopular incumbent. She has long been one of the most interventionist Democrats, very famously losing an election because she joined Bill Kristol in making the Iraq War happen, and it did nothing to quell her desire to utilize the American military in places like Libya during her tenure atop the State Department afterwards. She is a big reason why Trump and the GOP were able to falsely claim the mantle of being the anti-war party.

The problem she has is she is a relic in a world where Bill freaking Kristol is building a genuine coalition in a Democratic Party now turning off MSNBC in droves when compared to this time last year. Clinton’s attempt to prove how she can do a West Wing shtick to bring Trump Republicans and anti-Trump Democrats together looks immensely hollow when compared to Kristol and the rest of The Bulwark’s genuine pivot to fervent opposition to fascism, all while retaining some kind of foothold in non-Trump conservatism. That’s the center of the Democratic Party now.

I don’t know where Clinton maps on to this newly developing Democratic Party. If it is to realign along Brad Lander’s “fighters versus folders” lines, it’s very clear where the woman who lost to Trump and now wants to help him win the Nobel Peace Prize stands, and it’s not with fighters like Kristol (although as a Bluesky follower pointed out after this article was published, Kristol praised Trump’s bombing of Iran in June, so his fighting has its limits and he’s not exactly the party’s route to building an anti-war coalition either).

The Clintons are relics of a previous generation where Democrats thought that winning 43 percent and 49 percent of the popular vote after a recession made them world-historic geniuses, and it’s high time we stopped pretending that the representatives of this outlier era have anything insightful to say. They know nothing about modern politics, as demonstrated by one of its standard bearers inventing a fictional reality to virtue signal towards a world that is further away from this present moment than the year 2050, all in service of indulging Trump’s deluded desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize without doing anything to earn it.

 
