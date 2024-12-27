How Democrats Can Drive a Wedge in the Republican Party

The alliance between blood and soil nationalists and elite tech bros in the Republican Party was never likely to last long, but it still is a bit surprising to see it break down before they even assume power. Elon Musk spent his Christmas fighting with white nationalists who were aghast that he had the audacity to point out that there is an engineering shortage in the United States and that is why companies hire immigrants for those positions. Vivek Ramaswamy then got really sweaty trying to defend the tech bro position that they should be able to recruit talent from wherever they want, which culminated in a big fight out in the open with white nationalists like Laura Loomer losing their blue checkmarks on the free speech site.

Last night, “Adrian Dittman,” a user who sounds exactly like Elon Musk and loves to call it “X, the Everything app,” was on a Twitter space with Laura Loomer, Charles Johnson and other blood and soil nationalists who all of a sudden found themselves without many of their premium features on Twitter after fighting with Elon Musk over immigration. I listened to the space from 2 am eastern time to 2:30 last night, and “Dittman” was amped up and excited to talk over Loomer every chance he got. It was almost enough to make her look sympathetic, as this guy’s Muskian misogyny was apparent in his hyperactive state where he was very excited to defend Elon’s moderation policies.

The only real horseshoe theory in this world is no war but class war, and these mediocre white people whose entire purpose in life is to be whipped up into a racist frenzy every two years by Republican politicians turned hard on Elon Musk “Adrian Dittman” in this space. Charles Johnson kept interjecting over “Dittman” chastising Loomer by saying that Elon only cares about cutting his taxes and making more money, which really got under “Dittman’s” skin.

There is a clear path to further drive this natural wedge between the Republican Party’s base and its new generation of financiers in Silicon Valley: propose bills that will inflame this fundamental divide. Propose a bill to cut Elon’s taxes. Propose one to raise them. See which Republicans join on to each and then follow the chaos, then work to kill the bills when you can. Look at every bill as a trojan horse to get the GOP’s opposing factions to fight with each other in the narrowest House majority in modern history. Hell, let the Republicans pursue their dreams and tie a tax cut bill to moderating Twitter, then give “based” Mike Lee a chance to explain to his followers why he voted for the Give Elon a Tax Cut While Letting Him Take Your Blue Check for Saying O-1 Visas Are Bad Act.

Between the racist rage emanating from the GOP base and the righteous indignity from Silicon Valley that the nativist immigration panic they just whipped up actually isn’t that big of a deal, there are endless avenues to get these people to waste time fighting with each other, which is the most productive thing that could happen for America over these next four years.

Despite what Bernie Sanders and other naïve Democrats think, they’re not going to mitigate the damage done by Trump by helping to pass bills with things the GOP wants to do. Their miniscule House majority provides the perfect opportunity to propose a bunch of bills destined to fail and create chaos in the GOP. The Republican Party is a mishmash of America’s most depraved capitalists and its most hateful white people who are often immiserated by those capitalists, and the opportunities to demonstrate how their ostensible allies are actually their enemies is one of the best ways to fight Trumpism. Chipping away at the GOP’s electoral base is far likelier to yield results with a bunch of low propensity voters than doing a bipartisanship and trying to drag away handfuls of America’s most Very Serious “Independents” who just can’t seem to stop voting for Republicans.

This is an opportunity that was obviously on its way, and it arriving before the second Trump administration did is proof of how much fruit this fight could bear for Democrats. The dirty secret of negative advertising during an election isn’t to convince voters that the other guy is bad so therefore you should vote for me, but that the other guy is bad and therefore you probably just shouldn’t vote at all. Dems need to extend this principle to every single day over the next four years. Trump won because of a bunch of people who don’t regularly vote, and the faster the Democrats can prove the fraud at the base of the Republican Party whose modus operandi is to transfer wealth upwards at all costs, the faster those voters can become dislodged from the Trump coalition.