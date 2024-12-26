Elon Musk Spends Christmas Upsetting His White Supremacist Fanboys

Many people spent the past couple of days with their loved ones, basking in the joy and camaraderie this time of year engenders. That does not include the richest man in the world, who seemingly admitted that he was alone on Christmas, listening to an episode of the podcast Hardcore History before posting about how much he hates Wikipedia all day.



As much as I would like to spend this column basking in the schadenfreude of earth’s richest and most miserable human, this is actually a blog about how Elon Musk made a pretty straightforward point that wound up whipping his white supremacist fanbase into a frenzy.

As Boston Consulting Group suggests, “Every year, the US will need about 400,000 new engineers. Yet the next-generation skill sets that those engineers will require are sorely lacking, presenting the alarming possibility that nearly one in three engineering roles will remain unfilled each year through at least 2030.” The Manufacturers’ Outlook Survey in the first quarter of 2024 found that “More than 65% of manufacturers cited the inability to attract and retain employees as their top primary challenge.”

It is, and has been for some time, an objective fact that the United States does not have enough engineers to satisfy its demand. This is such an obvious fact that even Elon Musk understands it. One of his favorite white supremacist accounts replied to one of his posts where he stressed that America needs more AI engineers from all over the world, saying “there are over 330 million people in America. Surely, there must be enough among them to build your ultimate team? Why would you deny real Americans that opportunity by bringing foreigners here?”

And this is where Elon slipped up, as the remaining shreds of his logical brain that have not been destroyed by his toxic combination of id and ketamine replied, saying “your understanding of the situation is upside-down and backwards.” Elon said “OF COURSE” he’d prefer to hire Americans “HOWEVER, there is a dire shortage of extremely talented and motivated engineers in America.”

This angered the army of Nazi keyboard warriors who thought that electing Trump meant that their bigoted and objectively sad lives had more meaning than they themselves have imbued it with. They dogpiled Elon with an array of replies that all boiled down to “but I’m white and my mommy says I’m perfect!” Musk must have had this get under his skin, as he did not spend $44 billion on a propaganda network to have people yell at him all day, and he tweeted what seemed to be a joke that sent the online Nazi brigade into a full-blown meltdown, replying to a guy who said “white men aren’t being hired anymore” by saying “We’re just dumb.”

The replies to this post are unhinged, as the saddest people alive seemed to discover that a capitalist who loves cheap labor may not be totally aligned with their nativist priorities. Here is a sampling of the replies and quote tweets from people pathetic enough to let Elon Musk ruin their Christmas.

Who is “we”, here? The founding stock of America came from the most inventive, creative, ingenious nations on earth, i.e., Europe. — Govlover MD⚡️ (@GovloverMD256) December 26, 2024

This is not what I voted for. You’re being more of the fucking same. — Negentropy (Merry) (@realNegentropy) December 26, 2024

So the millions of low IQ Indians and others are somehow smarter than the average American? — realcoolrock 🇺🇸 (@coolrock129) December 26, 2024

Elon dropping this is the sound of betrayal. Youve already gave away American tech to the Chinese by needing to open a Tesla factory in China. All you see is dollar signs. This is what caused Detroit, Elon. Not that you give a shit like the same way you raise your kids. https://t.co/klraPJmzAK — Geoffrey Casadas🇺🇲 (@technocapitan) December 26, 2024

Elon went completely mask-off here. He regards White Americans as “dumb” and wishes to replace them with visajeets, and is attempting to hijack MAGA to ensure this happens. Elon is an enemy and has to go. https://t.co/T2q7w2EX2I — Exiled World Mapping 🇺🇸✝️❄️🎄 (@WorldMappingIV) December 26, 2024

The ugly and unrepentant racism in them aside, the quote tweets of this post are really funny, as it is just an endless array of people in the leopards eating faces party realizing that the leopards think their faces are delicious too. Elon’s mentions are filled with the most underwhelming and mediocre white men ever created, and instead of growing up and accepting that every human has limitations, they have flocked to Elon’s safe space filled with propaganda telling them what special snowflakes they are. One post from Musk pointing out the reality that does not align with their racist priors sent a lot of manchildren into a full-blown meltdown yesterday.

This is the first dose of reality many of these folks have had in months if not years, and it’s really telling that it took Elon fucking Musk to bring it to them. Capitalists have always used culture wars to split the populace to distract us from the fact that their fealty is to the almighty dollar, and it doesn’t matter if you are an immigrant or someone who has constructed an entire personality around hating immigrants, Elon Musk and his allies do not care about anything that gets in the way of them making more money. Musk is very clearly an unrepentant racist who enjoys spreading misinformation that endangers non-white people’s lives, but his ultimate allegiance is to the color green, and many of his idiotic racist fanboys had their Christmas ruined realizing that class is the only real divide in this world.