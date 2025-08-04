Tesla Pays Billions to Try to Make Elon Musk Do His Job, But Is It a Trap?

Tesla announced today it is making what the board calls a “good faith” payment to Elon Musk, approving a stock award of 96 million shares tentatively valued at $23.7 billion for its CEO. Back in May at the Qatar Forum, Musk said, “Sufficient voting control such that I cannot be ousted by activist investors is what matters to me,” and this seems to be the thrust of this move. He must pay Tesla $23.34 per share for the restricted stock and has agreed to hold the shares until August 2030, with some exceptions. This stock award stems from his disputed 2018 pay package that was overturned by a Delaware court, and should Tesla win its case in front of the Delaware Supreme Court to allow Musk to exercise the roughly $50 billion in options he received in 2018, Musk will not receive this new award of 96 million shares.

This is about making Elon Musk work at Tesla, according to Tesla’s announcement on the MechaHitler site. “While we recognize that Elon’s business ventures, interests and other potential demands on his time and attention are extensive and wide-ranging, including his leadership roles at xAI, SpaceX, Neuralink, X Corp., and The Boring Company as well as his other interests, we are confident that this award will incentivize Elon to remain at Tesla” they wrote.

Remember earlier this year when Musk denied the Wall Street Journal report that Tesla is getting really sick of his bullshit? At the time, given his deep involvement in an unpopular administration that eventually stabbed him in the back and the front, some wondered whether this move by Tesla to quietly search for a new CEO was the company logically distancing themselves from an executive whose “public persona,” as a study conducted in March 2025 found, “may have reduced liberal support for Teslas without increasing conservative support.”

But now Tesla has gone the other way with MechaHitler’s inspiration. They seem to want to keep him around forever. Per their filing in April of their December financials, Elon owns about 20 percent of Tesla’s shares, and depending on which pay package he gets, that will go up, possibly quite a bit. Why would the Tesla board want to pledge billions in shareholder value and large swaths of company control to an erratic CEO who they were trying to replace months ago because he destroyed its brand among Tesla’s most dedicated customers?

Dear reader, if you would don your tinfoil hat along with me, here is where this article ventures into speculative territory, and we wade into the second half of the title in murkier waters.

Trying to ditch Musk as CEO and then paying him billions to stick around as CEO really only makes sense in one context, and it is a context that has quite a bit of circumstantial evidence supporting it. Longtime Tesla investor Ross Gerber said to Yahoo Finance in August of last year before anyone knew what a MechaHitler was, that “Over time, I’ve just been sort of lowering my position, because I just don’t have the same confidence that they’re going to achieve the goals that were set out for Tesla several years ago and even recently, which is really to sell more cars.” Another major Tesla bull, ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood, sold 27,377 shares in May.

Gerber blamed Musk, saying “It’s really a quagmire where you have the best products in an industry but a CEO who doesn’t actually work there, who doesn’t try to sell the cars.” Again, this was last year. Before Tesla announced its most catastrophic quarterly earnings in history, proving that it is basically a carbon credits company that sells a couple of cars. The Cybertruck has been a world-historic disaster, a literal anchor of impossible to sell inventory weighing down a company that, without its carbon credits revenue in the first quarter, would have lost money. Tesla has big, big problems, demonstrated by its second consecutive negative quarter in the spring alongside Musk pivoting to claiming it is a robotics and AI company now (my money is on it eventually becoming a Bitcoin treasury like another meme stock that doesn’t make much money, Microstrategy). Even before Elon started wielding chainsaws around on stage next to the Argentinian president while looking like the least sober man alive, some major Tesla investors lost confidence in him. If big investors were dumping stock before the end of the first quarter, what do you think happened when they saw those catastrophic first quarter earnings?

Billion-dollar fund managers like Gerber and Wood are not the only ones who have sold huge amounts of shares recently, and this is where my “trap” conspiracy theory finds plenty of meat on this bone. In April, Tesla saw its first insider purchase of shares since 2020 when Tesla director and co-founder of Airbnb Joe Gebbia purchased 4,000 Tesla shares for about $1 million (that 2020 insider purchase was Elon and director Larry Ellison investing $10 million and a little less than $1 million in Tesla stock, respectively). Save for this one buy, every other insider transaction since Elon and Ellison’s investments has been a sale. Ira Ehrenpreis, chair of Tesla’s compensation committee and one of Tesla’s longest serving directors, converted call options and then sold the stock from it, making Ehrenpreis $162 million in May. This is different from Musk’s option strategy, as Elon has typically paid to exercise options then held on to the shares to increase his position in Tesla.

Rupert Murdoch’s estranged son and member of the Tesla board, James Murdoch, exercised 54,776 stock options in March on the worst single-day loss for Tesla since September 2020, turning around and immediately selling them for $13.2 million. Another board director and Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, exercised an option to gain 91,600 shares and sold them for $31 million that same day. In February he sold more shares at the earliest possible moment, pocketing $27 million. Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja also converted some shares to cash in February, selling $8 million over a period of 90 days. Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm liquidated $117 million in stock over a three-month period from December to March. Chat, is it good when insiders start dumping stock all at once ahead of the worst quarterly earnings in company history?

Most insider sales like Denholm’s and Taneja’s are conducted under a 10b5-1 trading plan, where a predetermined number of shares are set to trade at a predetermined time in the future, a way for executives to avoid accusations of insider trading. However, the sales by Murdoch and Musk’s little brother earlier this year were not part of these 10b5-1 plans. It was a curious choice to sell the shares when they did, as Tesla stock declined for three weeks before the Tesla board members chose to sell. But sell them they did.

So if company insiders in major positions of power are dumping hundreds of millions in stock, while also offering the embattled CEO billions in options, does that seem like a bunch of insiders who want control of a company? Maybe they’re happy to give Musk more control over a stock that their sales suggest they think is over-valued. Or perhaps they have accepted that the only way for Tesla to stay alive amidst declining sales and China’s BYD coming to eat its lunch is to go all-in on the cult of Elon so his rubes will keep the stock price hilariously over-valued. But given the huge insider sales alongside Wall Street souring on the stock and longtime investors like Ross Gerber and Cathie Wood downsizing their positions, it’s not difficult to make the allegation that this is a rats fleeing a sinking ship situation, all while the rats like Murdoch and Kimbal Musk try to stick anyone but themselves with the bill. Generally, the strategy in these situations is to find the biggest fool and leave them holding the bag, and to my conspiratorial eye, that’s what it looks like the Tesla board members are doing.