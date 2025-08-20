Sure Seems Like a Lot of Traveling for Not All That Much to Happen

President Donald Trump’s thirst for a Nobel Peace Prize generated a burst of diplomatic activity over the past few days around Russia’s war with Ukraine. A summit in Alaska between the Russian and American leader followed by a kind of ad hoc NATO summit at the White House should have been a signal of a major breakthrough in the conflict. But besides a lot of unspecific public talk about land swaps, security guarantees, and trilateral summits, so far, not all that much has meaningfully changed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands are as maximalist as ever as he keeps bombing Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders continue to insist that any deal has to start with a ceasefire, which they’re now calling a “truce” so as to trick Trump into liking the idea again. Trump remains convinced of the right course depending on the last person who obsequiously flattered him, while holding fast to the possibility of the next big photo op between Putin, Zelenskyy, and eventually, Trump himself.

The furious transcontinental travel and extended Trump facetime did reinforce just how precarious Ukraine’s situation remains. Kyiv is hugely reliant on the United States for weapons aid and intelligence, which Trump could disrupt at any moment. So Ukraine has resigned itself into trying to salvage this dysfunctional relationship, mostly by complimenting every idea Trump has in hopes it will stop the U.S. from, at best, walking away, and at worst, selling Ukraine out to a war criminal who got the literal red-carpet treatment when he visited America.

But the current status quo of perpetually buying time is looking less and less like a sustainable strategy for Ukraine. Russia’s bombardment of Ukrainian cities continues. Moscow is able to bang out hundreds of drones each week, while Ukraine is struggling to push back a recent Russian advance in the Donbas. Since the start of his invasion, Putin has sought to exploit divisions in the West and undermine NATO by promoting Kremlin narratives and waging hybrid warfare. Now, Putin can sit back and let Trump cook. Putin can keep attacking Ukraine, banking that the combination of an erratic Trump and a more vulnerable Ukraine might get him closer to his war aims. He also thinks that time is on his side.