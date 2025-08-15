Gavin Newsom Is Meeting the Moment

We live in the “the worst person you know just made a great point” era, as I used former Iraq War cheerleader Bill Kristol as a bizarro world example of what a mostly productive version of Hillary Clinton may look like earlier today. His coalition of interventionists at The Bulwark is doing genuine good work to drag moderates and actual conservatives away from Trumpism. This makes Bill fucking Kristol, a man who helped George W. Bush lead us into Iraq and who to my internet search, has never fully atoned for this sin and only doubled down on it, far more productive than Hillary Clinton to the present anti-Trump cause because at least he fervently supports abolishing Trump’s gestapo at the Department of Homeland Security, while her bipartisan brain just endorsed giving Trump the Nobel Peace Prize under a qualifier that will never happen.

We have a similar Kristol-style situation developing now with Gavin Newsom, one of the Democratic Party’s most cynical and camera-hungry hairpieces, who is doing what Congressional Democrats have not: understanding and utilizing his vast power enshrined in the United States Constitution. Newsom countering Texas’s gambit to steal five seats for the GOP’s Congressional coalition by calling an election over whether to find extra seats in California is genuinely patriotic, and his budding Shadow Cabinet with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and New York Governor Kathy Hochul has emerged as the first true countervailing force with teeth in the Democratic Party. This Texas redistricting diktat from the GOP’s God-King is dangerous stuff, as this is the actual way you rig elections in America, not the hysteric Qanon-esque conspiracy theory about 2024 voting machines festering around parts of the left.

Yes Trumpers, Newsom’s gambit to give Democrats more representation in Congress by potentially squeezing extra seats out of his powerful blue state is a threat to democracy too. Pritzker can and may do the same in Illinois, and Hochul is also open to exploring it in the midst of her own “worst person you know” babyface turn in New York en route to rising poll numbers. Republicans do not have the dominant hand they think they do in this redistricting situation right now, should these three powerful Democratic governors actually follow through on their counter-threats, which they likely would not do if they did not think their voters will back them up.

The difference between the GOP’s Trump-mandated redistricting scam and the potential Newsom-Pritzker-Hochul alliance to counteract it is that the latter comes with a call from Newsom to end this madness when the next census is taken in 2030, and join the rest of the world in passing national redistricting reform where independent commissions draw legislative districts, not political parties. Democrats love to talk a big game on coming together to discuss bipartisan common-sense reform and blah blah blah, but this gambit actually forces Republicans to come to the table by aligning their interests towards appointing an independent redistricting commission, or continuing this tedious legislative tit for tat warfare.