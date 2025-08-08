Jimmy Fallon Doesn’t Know How To Read The Room

Jimmy Fallon is once again demonstrating complete illiteracy when it comes to reading the room and a moment. Fallon, who notoriously helped soften Donald Trump’s edges with a 2016 appearance on The Tonight Show, complete with a viral hair tousle moment, is again wading into the right and left of it all with Thursday’s episode where he welcomed Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld (host of the top rated panel show, Gutfeld!) onto the show to promote some game show thing.

Now, to level set for a second, we’re talking about one schmuck showing up on another schmuck’s talk show for what wound up being a largely apolitical, chummy, hollow, and typical Tonight Show interview with a bonus drunk Fallon story. Greg Gutfeld isn’t running for president and didn’t spew the usual Fox talking points. But he’s still a shithead whose brand of bad dad joke comedy seems weirdly fixated on bits about fat people (specifically women) when he isn’t waving his pom poms for the Trump administration and making cracks about detainees at Florida’s shiniest new concentration camp being eaten by alligators.

I get it. Gutfeld is doing a more explicitly Trumpy, crude, and smug version of Bill Maher’s shtick. For Fox News viewers, it works, giving them their very own late-night star to stan. Though viewers who think Gutfeld is funny also seem to think Donald Trump is truthful, so I’m questioning their taste a tad.