Trump Is Weaponizing America’s Depraved and Bipartisan Immigration Policies

By any measure, the United States has built one of the most expansive and secretive migrant detention systems in the world; a shadow network that extends from rural county jails to offshore military bases, run largely for profit and hidden away from any meaningful public oversight. Over decades, and across party lines, successive administrations have expanded this system, embedding it so deeply into immigration enforcement that it now operates with alarming impunity. By way of privatization, secrecy, and widespread geographical distribution, it functions as a “carceral archipelago,” one where detainees are routinely denied due process and basic human rights. What the public rarely sees is the deliberate architecture of invisibility that has allowed this system to thrive, all while politicians evade accountability for what has become the normalized confinement and abuse of human beings from around the world.

The origin of the modern US detention regime can be traced back to the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigration Responsibility Act (IIRIRA) and Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act (AEDPA), both signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1996. These two statutes fundamentally reshaped immigration enforcement by vastly broadening the category of offenses—known as “aggravated felonies”—that could trigger deportation, even for lawful permanent residents. Many of these “aggravated felonies” were nonviolent crimes and included things like minor drug offenses, low-level fraud, and petty theft. Under IIRIRA, these convictions could result in mandatory detention and virtually automatic deportation, even if these offenses were decades old. This legislation also stripped immigration judges of discretion to consider ties to their community, and even the length of the defendant’s residency.

The law also drastically curtailed avenues for legal relief and expanded the use of expedited removal, enabling immigration officers to deport people without a hearing before an immigration judge. In effect, the Clinton administration intentionally wove a punitive, enforcement-first model into US immigration policy, thereby laying the legal foundation for the mass detention and deportation apparatus that every subsequent administration, Democrat and Republican alike, has expanded.