Matt Stafford’s $159,500 Chamber of Woo

Matt Stafford’s 2025 NFL season is not starting how he or Los Angeles Rams fans envisioned. Sure, nobody expected the 37-year-old mainstay at quarterback to play much (or at all) during the preseason, but they did expect him to at least toss some spirals at practice.

But Stafford hasn’t been doing any of that either. An aggravated disk in his back has prevented the star QB from practicing thus far, apparently causing so much pain that he received an epidural, commonly utilized during childbirth.

An epidural isn’t the only eyebrow-raising remedy that Stafford has pursued for his back issues. Rams fans and staff hoped their quarterback would hit the training field this past Monday, but instead, Stafford spent the day inside a portable Ammortal Chamber parked at the practice facility.

What is an Ammortal Chamber? The company touts the device, which resembles a futuristic, zig-zag tanning bed, as the “fastest way to reset, recharge, and rejuvenate the body, mind and spirit.” Users who lay inside the open-sided ‘chamber’ are treated to four different modalities at the same time: pulsed electromagnetic fields, vibroacoustic sound therapy (basically combining calming music with vibration), red-light therapy, and hydrogen gas inhalation.