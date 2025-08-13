Alaska’s Capital Flooded By Melting Glacier

For the most part, the planet’s melting ice goes about its sweaty business relatively slowly, and without much fanfare. Occasionally a satellite will capture part of an ice sheet breaking off, but in general the disappearance of ice happens gradually and away from human eyes. Glacial lake outburst floods are the exception.

In Alaska, authorities have pushed for many residents of the capital Juneau to evacuate their homes, as floodwaters from Suicide Basin involving the Mendenhall glacier approach. As of around 5:30 AM local time there, Mendenhall Lake’s water level was well into “major flood” stage, and not expected to peak for several more hours; a dashboard is available for the 30,000 or so residents to check if their homes lie within the recommended evacuation area.