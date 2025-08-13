Alaska’s Capital Flooded By Melting Glacier

By Dave Levitan  |  August 13, 2025
Alaska’s Capital Flooded By Melting Glacier

For the most part, the planet’s melting ice goes about its sweaty business relatively slowly, and without much fanfare. Occasionally a satellite will capture part of an ice sheet breaking off, but in general the disappearance of ice happens gradually and away from human eyes. Glacial lake outburst floods are the exception.

In Alaska, authorities have pushed for many residents of the capital Juneau to evacuate their homes, as floodwaters from Suicide Basin involving the Mendenhall glacier approach. As of around 5:30 AM local time there, Mendenhall Lake’s water level was well into “major flood” stage, and not expected to peak for several more hours; a dashboard is available for the 30,000 or so residents to check if their homes lie within the recommended evacuation area.

This particular glacier has made outburst flooding a habit; the floods occur when a glacial lake, hemmed in by an ice dam, gets too high and suddenly drains. According to the US Geological Survey, the outbursts started in 2011, “occur annually, and reached record levels in 2023 and 2024.” Last year, around 300 homes were damaged by the flooding; though authorities have installed various flooding mitigation measures, it might be worse this year. Governor Mike Dunleavy has issued a State Disaster Declaration “in response to an imminent threat of catastrophic flooding.”

The Mendenhall glacier is part of the Juneau Icefield. A 2024 study found that ice loss across the field doubled after 2005 compared to the previous few decades. “Thinning has become pervasive across the icefield plateau since 2005, accompanied by glacier recession and fragmentation,” the authors wrote. Another study, from 2020, found that the ice dam holding the lake back thinned by twice its reference rate in 2018-2019 alone; things have gotten worse since then.

Glaciers everywhere are doing that sort of thing, of course. Juneau is facing it down today, but many millions of people are situated under potential glacial catastrophes in other parts of the world, in particular in northern India, Nepal, and Pakistan, as well as China and Peru. In 2023, 15 million cubic meters of “frozen lateral moraine,” essentially melting permafrost, fell into South Lhonak Lake in the Indian state of Sikkim; it generated a 65-foot-high wave that overtopped the lake’s boundaries, sending debris and water miles downhill. It destroyed a hydroelectric dam, damaged or washed away tens of thousands of buildings including more than 30 bridges, and killed dozens.

Monitoring like that going on in Alaska can obviously mitigate the danger, but not every part of the world enjoys similar resources. That’s how the slow-drip process of melting ice can manifest as an acute and terrifying catastrophe; slowly, then all at once.

 
