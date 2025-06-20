These NBA Playoffs Had to Go the Distance

It has been 40 days since I asked if this year’s NBA playoffs were already the weirdest we had ever seen. Since then, the Indiana Pacers had approximately 26 more improbable comebacks and the runaway best regular season team has been taken to game 7 — twice.

Okay maybe not quite that many comebacks, but the Pacers’ run through the Eastern Conference, and now in hanging in there against the Thunder, has involved so much unlikely and unprecedented stuff that it seems safe to make Weirdest Ever an official title. The comeback in game 1 of the conference finals against the Knicks essentially broke ESPN’s win probability calculator; they came into the Finals as one of the bigger betting underdogs in recent memory, and promptly ran out to 1-0 and 2-1 leads in the series before OKC seemed to figure things out. Only, no they didn’t, because game 6 was an absolute laugher, with the Pacers holding 30-point leads on their way to an easy victory over the most fearsome defense the league has seen in a while.