Trump Assault on Science Gets Literal as the NSF Is Kicked Out of Its Headquarters

There’s one part Trump administration chaos and one part Trump administration hostility to science in this one: the National Science Foundation is apparently getting unceremoniously ousted from its building. Like, the one where all the people work.

As first reported on Tuesday evening by journalist Dan Garisto, apparently the Department of Housing and Urban Development is just going to kind of take it? More or less? HUD Secretary Scott Turner and Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin plan to hold a press conference on Wednesday morning announcing the move/invasion. The American Federation of Federal Employees, the largest union representing federal workers, issued a statement saying they only learned of this on Tuesday afternoon, and decried the apparent displacement of the more than 1,800 NSF employees many of whom only recently were forced to relocate in order to satisfy arbitrary administration return-to-work orders.