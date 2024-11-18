CNN Shows Nazis Marching, Then Asks Democrat if His Party Has an Antisemitism Problem

Cable news does not exist to inform the populace, and if you still believe that, then I implore you to throw your TV out the window before your cable news-induced brain worms become terminal. Cable news exists for two main reasons: to reinforce the imperial story emanating from the Beltway no matter what, and to utilize self-serving narratives to buttress their bottom lines. If journalism gets in the way of either, they will not hesitate to let their preferred narratives overrule objective reality. Given that the last century has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that capital will ally with fascism before it even thinks about sympathizing with the ideologies opposing it, when you see cable news running interference for the Republican Party, know that is an explicit part of why it exists.

But the predominant consumer of mainstream news are out of touch liberals by a wide margin, and all cable news narratives are designed to keep this shrinking audience engaged so as to fatten their own bottom line. “Democrats in disarray” is a common and proven refrain they rely on to keep liberals watching to satiate the rage and stress centers in their brain, and this is one of the greatest examples I have seen of how willing cable news is to force that narrative on its viewers even in defiance of all objective reality.

Dana Bash, one of cable news’s smoothest brains, had Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman of Ohio on her show today. She played a clip of neo-Nazis marching in Ohio this past weekend, and if anyone has any memory of Charlottesville or any events from the first Trump era, you know whose politics these masked manchildren afraid to show their face in public associate with. But to those whose critical thinking skills have been totally eroded by their days working as a propaganda merchant for an empire aiding Israel’s genocide in Gaza, who can possibly tell! Both sides are bad! This was clearly a journalistic opportunity to ask a Democrat to condemn his fellow party!

I am running out of words for how hackish this group of fake news merchants are, but there is something grotesquely satisfying about watching them really distort reality so they can satisfy their golden goose about to enter the White House, just four years after advertising themselves as the principled resistance to Trump’s fascism. It’s a new level of personal debasement they’re lining up that further proves the notion that these TV show hosts are not who they claim to be, and that they need Trump more than Trump needs them.

Dana Bash isn’t interested in informing her viewers as to why neo-Nazis are marching in Columbus not even two weeks after Trump’s election, but instead she wants to use them as cover for her real job of finding new ways to try to keep the left half of the Democratic Party in check and the Dems in disarray. Cable news airheads like Dana Bash are not journalists, they’re propagandists for empire, and it’s long past time we stopped treating them with any kind of respect they have yet to earn.