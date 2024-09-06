Convicted Felon Donald Trump’s Sentencing On Hold So He Can Try to Get Elected Again

Sentencing for former president and convicted felon Donald Trump will take place on November 26 — after he tries to win back the presidency and all the power that comes with it.

Judge Juan Merchan issued a four-page ruling on Friday delaying sentencing in the trial in which a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to his coverup of a sex scandal.

“Unfortunately, we are now at a place in time that is fraught with complexities rendering the requirements of a sentencing hearing, should one be necessary, difficult to execute,” Marchan wrote. The delay, from a scheduled date of September 18, is ostensibly meant “to avoid any appearance — however unwarranted — that the proceeding has been affected by or seeks to affect the approaching Presidential election in which the Defendant is a candidate.”

The judge noted that sentencing hearings in everyday cases unrelated to the first-ever felony conviction of a U.S. president are delayed all the time, for a variety of reasons. Those reasons generally do not, of course, extend to scheduling of an attempt to wrest back control of the presidency, the Department of Justice, and the military. They also don’t tend to follow on a previous delay relating to the Supreme Court’s absurdist ruling that the president — this one in particular, quite clearly — is largely immune from prosecution at all. As Marchan wrote, “[t]his matter is one that stands alone, in a unique place in this Nation’s history.”

Exciting times.