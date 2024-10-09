Fox News Reports Fox News Lied about FEMA Aid to Migrants, Then Continues to Lie

The reason that the handful of actual journalists at Fox News are so pernicious is because they provide the network with a patina of credibility it does not deserve. Their journalism is not the reason that Rupert Murdoch hires them to work at his racist right-wing network, but to make his racist right-wing network look more legitimate than it is, as this saga proves.

Fox News, Donald Trump and Elon Musk are all working to try to kill as many people as they can in the wake of the massive hurricanes bludgeoning America’s southeast right now, as they spread misinformation that could lead people to their deaths or spark violent threats against immigrants like what they did in Columbus, Ohio with JD Vance’s admitted lie. Yesterday, Fox News’ news side did some journalism to rebut another blood libel taking root on the right, the false assertion that FEMA does not have money for North Carolinians affected by Hurricane Helene because they gave it all to migrants.

Chad Pergram, the racist TV network’s Senior Congressional Correspondent, obtained a fact sheet assembled by the Republican majority side of the House Appropriations Committee about disaster aid, which stated that there is “no funding connection between” the migrant shelter program and the Disaster Relief Fund. Today, Fox News called their news side a liar as they brought on a guest to their morning program of racist dipshittery to say it’s a “fact that FEMA was handing out money to illegal migrants instead of keeping it for hurricane victims.”

Journalists shouldn’t even refer to Fox News by its name anymore, as the word “news” is a fraud designed to launder its racist lies to the rest of the world. Reporters like Chad Pergram can tell themselves their primary impact at Fox News is journalism, but this is just one of many examples proving that his existence is simply to run cover for the white supremacist reasons that Rupert Murdoch created this evil network. Pergram’s journalism will never be elevated above Fox & Friends‘ lies. Every Fox News reporter is a PR agent for this white supremacist network, whether they want to be or not.