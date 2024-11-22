Trump Is Not Playing 4D Chess, He’s Just a Fox News Grandpa

I cannot believe we are doing this again. Have we learned nothing from the first Trump administration? Even Mueller She Wrote, one of the most #Resistance-brained accounts who has mounted countless 4D chess allegations against Trump since 2016 thinks this theory taking hold in some liberal circles is ridiculous. In the wake of Matt Gaetz’s nomination and subsequent withdrawal from the Attorney General nomination over the avalanche of credible criminal sexual allegations against him, there has been a rise in folks wondering if Trump strategically put forward such a manifestly unqualified candidate to make his next nominee for Attorney General, Florida attorney Pam Bondi who represented Trump in his 2020 cases trying to overthrow the election, easier to confirm through the Senate. While this logic might make sense to a normal person whose brain isn’t completely destroyed by Big Macs and cable news, we are talking about President Fox News here.

Do you know why Trump keeps picking people to serve in his cabinet who are on Fox News all the time? Because he’s a fucking delusional lunatic who watches Fox News all the time! He didn’t nominate Matt Gaetz because he is thinking three steps ahead of his opponent and trying to make his other bad names we forgot that we are now forced to remember more palatable, but because Gaetz looks good on TV to him and Trump knew that he would be his lackey. Every good autocrat knows that your top lawyer must be more legally compromised than you are, as that is the only way to trust them with specific descriptions of your crimes.

Donald Trump is not a smart person. He’s one of the most quintessentially American creatures this country has ever produced, and his lifelong obsession with being at the center of the media gossip cycle has provided him with a vantage point of American politics that the Very Serious media types and the Democrats who consume them have completely missed. Trump is a brutally honest depiction of this country, and those he outsmarts are not proving that he is a master at 4D chess, but that they completely misunderstand the nature of American politics to such an extreme degree that it turned Donald freaking Trump into the dominant electoral force of this era.

This is largely a liberal phenomenon, as I haven’t really seen the 4D chess theory come from centrists or right-wingers (although there are some Trumpers who are pulling this MSNBC schtick, but for their braindead politics which I find very amusing). I think this is further proof of how much mainstream media distorts reality for the liberals who consume it, as this is the exact kind of unproven MSNBC fever dream they preached for years about Trump and Putin supposedly playing America for fools in some grander scheme that still has yet to reveal itself eight years later.

There is no grander scheme. Trump is a smash and grab operation for the forces of capital behind him, and he is exactly what he looks like. The man watches more hours of cable news than there are in a day, and his personality and priorities reflect that. Fox News has long been the purest expression of the Republican Party, and Trump has simply just taken the GOP to its logical conclusion. Anyone trying to make it more complicated than that is just trying to make Trump seem more intelligent than he has proven to be.