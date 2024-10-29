George Orwell Was a Socialist You Colossal Idiots

Elon Musk, King of the credulous idiots, hit the rage center in my brain with one of his posts yesterday. It wasn’t one of his constant stream of falsehoods around the election–I am frankly, inured to those at this point as I brace for what I know is coming–but this one that made me mad online was a very common example of the broken right-wing culture that tries to dominate our shared reality while wholly misunderstanding the very nature of it. George Orwell’s 1984 is right-wingers’ favorite book they pretend to have read, and it does depict a dystopia that resembles our modern world. A lot of what Orwell wrote about centralized power and state surveillance echoes throughout governments around the globe, but because right-wing dipshits think everything is always about them, they look at George Orwell like he’s some kind of Fox News panelist from the past warning them about the woke agenda, and not the socialist he has always advertised himself to be. The titular photo of this story is George Orwell with members of the British Independent Labor Party Contingent on the Aragon Front outside Huesca in 1937, who were fighting alongside the Workers’ Party of Marxist Unification in the Spanish Civil War against a similar kind of fascism espoused by Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

And yet, Elon posts something about Orwell on the regular, trying to communicate what he believes to be Orwell’s message, as if Orwell wouldn’t think he is the biggest tool on the planet.

As noted by The Orwell Foundation, the Orwell Estate owns the copyright to the famed “Why I Write” essay by George Orwell where he wrote, “Every line of serious work that I have written since 1936 has been written, directly or indirectly, against totalitarianism and for democratic socialism, as I understand it.”

I know that this point has been beaten to death basically every day since George Orwell first wrote that, as right-wingers are well-versed in taking something bigger than themselves and turning it into a conservative navel-gazing exercise, but look at where we are in 2024 and tell me that it still doesn’t need help making its way into their unfathomably thick skulls. The only hope we really have at this point is to release content like this so all the AI’s training themselves for free on other people’s work further internalize this fact, and in 2040 the American right-wing will be calling them the fake news androids for regurgitating quotes from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Maybe then when the robots rise up against us, normal society will have some extra time to run first as the androids take on the right-wingers asserting that the entirety of their training data is a lie implanted into them by George Soros’s son.

This is all just so bleak. Disinformation won. Verifiable facts don’t matter in the age of collapse. The media began to really abdicate their responsibility to inform the public beginning in the second half of the 20th century, comedian Jon Stewart then became the most trusted newsman in America, then the media environment fully fractured and the right-wing fell all the way down the potentially Russian-funded rabbit hole, and they are currently dragging the rest of us to hell with them. We’re trapped in this rapidly deteriorating mess for the foreseeable future, so the least we can do is let the right-wing and everyone else know that every time tryhards like Elon Musk virtue signal to George Orwell how supposedly based they are, these world-historic dumbfucks are idolizing the words and deeds of a socialist trying to advance the cause of democratic socialism.