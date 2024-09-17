In Defiance of All Available Logic, JD Vance Dares Someone to Try to Assassinate Him

While there is some humor in JD Vance’s comedic timing with this quote, I want to make clear up front I don’t want to make light of political violence. I wrote yesterday about the second assassination attempt on Trump that “this year’s comparisons to 1968 are beginning to get extremely uncomfortable,” and literally the last thing our rage-filled well-armed child killing country needs are high-profile politicians being assassinated. If it were up to me, Donald Trump, JD Vance, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz would be traveling around in bulletproof glass cases for the rest of the year after how it has unfolded so far.

Which is why it’s dismaying to see JD Vance tempt fate like this. Maybe it’s just because I’m a crazed sports fan who semi-believes in jinxes, but if I were standing next to a guy who people keep trying to shoot, I would not dare them to shoot me too!

JD Vance: “With close to 500 patriots in the state of Michigan in this building right now and outside, I’d like to see an assassin try to come in this room.” pic.twitter.com/TGa7PMhy89 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2024

This is such a great example of the false bravado that defines JD Vance’s entire aura. Even Trump demonstrates more humanity on this subject as it is clear he was at least rattled by the first assassination attempt. Vance is just a walking Tell People What He Thinks They Want to Hear machine, and he’s such a transparently fraudulent goober that only about five hundred people were willing to show up to potentially stop an assassin for him. What a loser.