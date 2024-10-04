Trump Reportedly Withheld Wildfire Relief to California Until He Learned Republicans Would Get It Too

A new report from E&E News, owned by Politico, reveals how Trump handled California wildfire aid in 2018, proving yet again that every allegation from a Republican politician is just an admission of guilt. Trump has falsely blamed Joe Biden for ignoring Republican storm victims in Hurricane Helene’s deadly wake in North Carolina, but according to this E&E report, he is just projecting his own broken value system on to our current president.

But a review of Trump’s record by POLITICO’s E&E News and interviews with two former Trump White House officials show that the former president was flagrantly partisan at times in response to disasters and on at least three occasions hesitated to give disaster aid to areas he considered politically hostile or ordered special treatment for pro-Trump states. Most Popular Trump Proposes a 'Really Violent Day'

GOP Rep. Posts Fake Image of Sexy, Chiseled JD Vance, Sparking a Small Meme War Mark Harvey, who was Trump’s senior director for resilience policy on the National Security Council staff, told E&E News on Wednesday that Trump initially refused to approve disaster aid for California after deadly wildfires in 2018 because of the state’s Democratic leanings. But Harvey said Trump changed his mind after Harvey pulled voting results to show him that heavily damaged Orange County, California, had more Trump supporters than the entire state of Iowa.

This is such a classic Trump story. Not only does it highlight how he is a cruel monster, but also what a fucking idiot he is. He has absolutely no appreciation for the size or scale of California, and how even though he only got 31.6 percent of the vote there in 2016, that still translates to 4.4 million votes, a little bit less than the 4.6 million votes he got from winning Texas. It takes a special kind of stupid to think that blue states only have Democratic voters, but apparently this know-nothing talking point that animates the lemmings in Elon Musk’s mentions is taken at face value by the 45th President of the United States, undoubtedly the dumbest one our country has ever voted into office.

This is heinous, and is yet another disqualifying aspect of Trump’s candidacy. Trump has proven that he is an enemy of the people who don’t vote for him time and time again, but doing it in such a direct way here is extra revealing to how cynical his worldview gets. If given the opportunity, Trump reportedly is willing to kill people who didn’t vote for him.

Those who do vote for Trump next month can tell themselves whatever fairytale they want about why they are doing so, but they are explicitly endorsing a worldview where their political enemies are left to fend for themselves in a crisis, supposedly the thing that is upsetting them right now. This is who Trump is, and backing him is an explicit endorsement of this kind of evil and depraved worldview that so many hypocritical virtue-signaling Republican voters are pretending to oppose in their lies around Biden’s assistance to North Carolina right now.