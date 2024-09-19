GOP Nominee for North Carolina Governor Wrote “I’m a black NAZI!” on a Porn Site

Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina, is the most likely answer to the question of “why are North Carolina polls between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump closer than they are in Georgia?” Robinson is, to put it mildly, a very, very, very bad candidate, and North Carolinians know that–which is dragging down Trump. If you are new to the Mark Robinson experience, well, CNN has a new report out today that will catch you up really quick!

Robinson wrote these on a porn site called Nude Africa between 2008 and 2012, and CNN asserts that this is a “small portion” of his comments on the porn site’s message board.

….OK then. This is…a lot…I am…afraid to say anything.

I think it’s safe to assume that this report is directly correlated to the North Carolina Republican Senate nominee Scott Lassiter calling on Robinson to step down forty-five minutes before it published, and I myself have been hearing grumblings all day of upset North Carolinian Republicans over this shitshow. Robinson released a video ahead of the CNN story saying, “those are not the words of Mark Robinson,” while defiantly saying he was staying in the race.

In related news, Kamala Harris has closed Trump’s lead in North Carolina polling averages to 0.2 percent, per FiveThirtyEight. Good luck with whatever else is in Mark Robinson’s porn forums North Carolina GOP!

UPDATE: Shortly after publishing, Politico reported that Robinson’s e-mail was registered to the adultery site Ashley Madison, as apparently the whole opposition research book is leaking today. I wonder what’s next!