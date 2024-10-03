Impeach Joe Biden

Ninety-nine American physicians, surgeons, nurse practitioners, nurses and midwives who have volunteered in the Gaza Strip since October 7th sent an open letter to President Joe Biden today, detailing their direct observations of the horrific and unprecedented conditions in Gaza. Citing studies like one from The Lancet, whose excess deaths estimate in the Iraq War proved to be largely correct, these American medical professionals assert that “It is likely that the death toll from this conflict is already greater than 118,908, an astonishing 5.4% of Gaza’s population.”

That is blood on Joe Biden’s hands. This initially unfolded similarly to Israeli over-aggression in the past, like their 1982 assault on Lebanon that shocked both Osama bin Laden and Ronald Reagan, the latter of whom called it a “Holocaust,” and Joe Biden has not done simple things that past presidents like George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and Dwight Eisenhower did to rein in America’s chief client state.

Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza using American bombs, an assertion that can be proven to be true with “ample evidence” according to former Harvard Law Professor, Senator Elizabeth Warren. That fact alone should be enough to impeach a president in a just world, but Biden still provides the traditional evidence our depraved one requires to meet the woefully misunderstood bar of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Donald Trump was impeached over withholding $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, which put weapons shipments in the arena of impeachable offenses. In May, the Biden administration said it is “reasonable to assess” that U.S. weapons have been used by Israel in Gaza in ways that are “inconsistent” with international humanitarian law. Amnesty International points out that the Biden administration has broken both international and U.S. law by shipping weapons to a country in violation of international law, and the Biden administration’s statement earlier this year suggests this is being done consciously.

President Biden has been telling everyone in public that Benjamin Netanyahu supports a ceasefire, despite Israeli officials pushing back against this characterization, and in private, per Politico today, “Biden told confidants that he did not believe his Israeli counterpart wanted a cease-fire deal, arguing that Netanyahu was trying to perpetuate the conflict to save his political future and assist Trump in November’s election.”

And yet, the weapons shipments to Netanyahu continue unabated.

Impeach Joe Biden.

This obviously will never happen. If Biden were to ever be impeached, it would be because Republicans successfully cobbled together enough spineless Democrats to go after him over their manufactured border crisis or some other bald-faced lie. But imagine if Donald Trump tacitly admitted he was breaking U.S. law to ship weapons to a country committing a genocide while lying to us about that country’s true intentions, would liberals want him impeached over it? I’d sure hope so.

So why would it be different when Joe Biden does it?

Not only has Biden flouted longstanding American and international law he loves to wax poetic about that has forever damaged American influence in the world, but this unchecked Israeli aggression now met by something of an Iranian counterweight has pushed the Middle East to the brink of war. And how is the President of the United States helping to defuse this delicate situation today?

President Joe Biden’s response to whether he supported Israel striking Iran’s oil facilities has sent crude oil prices surging by 8.5%. Energy and Big Oil stocks also shot up, with Chevron (a new BDS target) a major beneficiary. President Biden said, “We’re discussing that. I… pic.twitter.com/SPQE5ehLPo — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) October 3, 2024

In what world is America not better served by this president instead?

In an interview with CBS Pittsburgh, Harris is asked by @JonDelano if she sees US troops getting into “combat” in the escalating Middle East conflict. “No. Absolutely not,” she says. pic.twitter.com/F2vgisj4YM — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 3, 2024

Joe Biden’s words and deeds suggest that he is not competent enough to do this job. He has failed at every turn in this crisis, and he has almost certainly consciously violated U.S. law. America will never impeach him over this, because this is America, but that just reinforces that this would be the right thing to do.