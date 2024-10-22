Rudy Giuliani Ordered to Give Up Penthouse Apartment and More in Defamation Case

There is at least a dash of cognitive dissonance in the air when actual consequences for people in Donald Trump’s orbit begin to accrue. Such is the case on Tuesday, when a federal judge has ordered Rudy Giuliani to start coughing up his assets in order to pay down the $150 million he owes for defaming Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

The biggest such asset so far will be the former New York mayor and Trump attorney’s Manhattan condo; the fate of another condo he owns in Palm Beach, Florida, will be determined later this month. Also on the list: a 1980 Mercedes SL500; various sports memorabilia including a signed Joe DiMaggio shirt; a collection of luxury watches (the order literally lists 13 brands of watch and then just gives up and says “6 additional Watches”); and the cash in two Citibank checking accounts.

Specifically excluded at this point, along with the Palm Beach condo, are three World Series rings that Giuliani’s son Andrew has attempted to claim were gifted to him. These rings, as several people have pointed out, have a let’s say interesting provenance, so that should be a fun battle.

Freeman and Moss will also theoretically be able to collect the $2 million in legal fees Giuliani has said he is owed from post-2020 election work he did for Trump. In total, Giuliani owes the two he defamed $145,969,000; the interest rate on that is 5.01 percent per year.