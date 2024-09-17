This Country is the First Where Electric Vehicles Outnumber Gas-Powered and Yes Of Course It’s In Scandinavia

Norway became the first country in the world where electric vehicles outnumber gas-powered vehicles on the road, according to data released by the government agency known as OVF. Everyone can go cash in their very-low-odds bets on that particular milestone taking place in Scandinavia now.

Diesel-powered vehicles are still the most common type in the country, accounting for around one million of the 2.8 million total registered in the country of about 5.5 million people. But there are now 754,303 EVs, compared with only 753,905 gas-powered vehicles.

Other countries where EVs have made up big proportions of car sales in recent years include Iceland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and China, among others. The U.S., where the Biden administration set a goal of making half of all new car sales EVs by the end of the decade, still only has about one percent of the overall fleet plugging into the grid.

Norway’s EV pace is spurred along by government incentives and a generally wealthy population. The country wants to end all new sales of gas and diesel vehicles by 2025.