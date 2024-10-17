There’s Going to Be Another UFO Hearing Next Month

We live in times where Mark Robinson and the Nude Africa porn forums are threatening to become one of the most consequential stories in American history, so you’ll excuse me if I roll my eyes at the folks who believe our reality is not absurd enough to accommodate the potential notion of visitors from another realm. If you want to know why I feel this way, I wrote 6,500 words across two articles explaining why both Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and I think there’s something to UFOs (Here is part 1 and part 2).

UFOs are news worth covering simply because so many credible government actors have lent their own credibility to it, and if a fraction of any of this is true, it is world-changing. If it’s all a lie, then why this lie was perpetrated on the entire globe is a question that demands an answer. There’s no route out of this mess that isn’t newsworthy and worth exploring, and there is enough physical evidence of unexplained things in the sky at this point that dismissing it all as mankind’s overactive imagination requires a bigger conspiracy theory than the legend that Lockheed Martin is housing UFOs.

Last summer’s UFO hearing starred David Grusch telling explosive tales of UFO crash retrievals, and while most were quick to dismiss this as the rantings of a lunatic or a huckster, I refuse to go that far. I, like most others, am unqualified to assess Grusch’s credibility and lack the appropriate security clearances. All I can say is that he is not a James Clapper-type who is at the top of an agency and can just lie to Congress all willy nilly and go to fancy D.C. cocktail parties like nothing happened. Grusch is blowing the whistle from the great middle of the Defense Department organizational chart, where the rules still do theoretically apply to normal people.

I don’t know if David Grusch’s testimony was true (The Intelligence Community Inspector General found his complaint “credible and urgent” in July 2022, which should be noted is not an assessment of whether it is true), but I do know that if he did lie, he is in extremely deep shit because he accused some immensely powerful entities of some very serious crimes under oath. That guillotine hovering over his neck is convincing enough to me to at least hear him and any others out who are willing to put themselves on the line to take a leap of faith in our democratic institutions. You can listen to people tell their stories with an open mind without having to make an instantaneous judgement about their veracity, and if they are lying, time will bear that out. If someone wants to go in front of Congress and tell us something they think is important, we owe it to them to listen.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand told Matt Laslo’s “Ask a Pol” podcast that she has a new UAP hearing “on the schedule” for after the election. Senate Intel Chair Mark Warner told Ask a Pol that “the more disclosure the better” as he seemingly endorsed Gillibrand’s quest to bring the head of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) to testify in front of Congress.

AARO submitted a report in March that effectively concluded that this was all overhyped and that the litany of UFO sightings were likely secret military tests, evoking memories of past government reports that made sweeping claims with not exactly substantial explanations to match. Their conclusion for their unexplained cases is a pretty lazy assumption that “if additional, quality data were available, most of these cases also could be identified and resolved as ordinary objects or phenomena.”

It was not entirely dismissive of the litany of pilots reporting weird things in their files, and it opened the possibility for the government’s studies to trend towards the truly weird science that famed UFOlogist and NASA scientist Jacques Valle believes is behind the likely explanation for UFOs. Still, this report from AARO angered the UFO caucus both in Congress with people like Rep. Tim Burchett and the army of folks who follow this subject who again felt like they were being lied to by the government. My UFO source I developed through those 6,500 words has also expressed a bit of skepticism about AARO’s report too. Senator Gillibrand said she wants AARO, the office she helped create, “to continue to build credibility” with this hearing where she wants a “progress report” and for AARO to “give examples of what we have identified and give examples of what we haven’t identified.”

Trust is the name of the game here. Congress wouldn’t be digging into this if they didn’t think they may have been lied to about funds they appropriated or reports they filed either now or in the past. The murky world of UFOs has been made murkier through the United States government clearly lying to us for decades about whatever the hell is going on, all while the Senate Majority Leader appropriates tens of millions of dollars to study this and other unexplained weirdness in programs like AAWSAP and AATIP.

Open hearings are an important part of trying to strip away the ocean of bullshit to help us uncover a path that will hopefully lead to the kernels of truth within this issue. So don’t worry, next month, just when you think the election is over (it won’t be, but that’s a blog for another day), you’ll be able to sit back, kick back, and relax while you listen to the government tell you about things in the sky it can’t identify.