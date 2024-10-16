This Wild Plausible Map Is the Best Outcome for the Election Because it Proves Everyone Wrong

With twenty days to go to the election, there are seven states that will define our country’s future. Per Votehub.us, which tracks aggregates from highly-rated pollsters, Kamala Harris’s lead in Wisconsin is down to 1.2 percent, Pennsylvania has shrunk to 0.7 percent, she is up 0.3 percent in Nevada, and just an eye-opening 0.1 percent in Michigan, the state with the most Arab Americans residing in it. While these polls don’t provide the data to directly connect events to responses, it is difficult to not observe that Israel has accelerated their genocidal ambitions in recent weeks with no shift in U.S. policy, all while Michigan polls have run away from Harris over the same period. All polls have moved away from her lead she built around the convention, but Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are not as heavily affected by the overall polling drift away from Harris in recent weeks, strongly suggesting that something unique to Michigan is affecting polls there.

Meanwhile, Trump is clinging on to a 0.5 percent lead in North Carolina, a one percent lead in Georgia and 1.2 percent in Arizona.

This election is razor-thin, and you can jumble together pretty much any combination from these states going blue and red and call it plausible. However, there is one very possible combination that is a big surprise relative to expectations, and it only requires flipping the two closest states for each candidate while keeping everything else the same as it is right now. This outcome hits the sweet spot of sparing us from Trumpian disaster while making it clear to the Biden-Harris administration that supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza would have cost them the election if it weren’t for the heroic efforts of the Nude Africa servers preserving Mark Robinson’s utterly insane porn forum posts.

I love this map. Not only does it deliver harsh truths to each depraved political party, but it makes everyone in America out to be a fool for thinking that any of us can predict the future. All those Bidenworld folks who clearly told Kamala Harris that all she needs to do to win the election is to campaign for 5,000 confused centrists across Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania?

Wrong!

The vast majority of Democratic voters and donors who were calling on Biden to drop out so Harris could win the more diverse southern swing states?

Also wrong!

Political commentators like me whose entire electoral analysis has hinged on assuming the blue firewall would continue to move together like it has since 1988?

Super wrong!

The Trumpers who thought that picking off one of the blue firewall states while reclaiming Georgia and Arizona from Biden’s 2020 map would be enough to win?

Hilariously wrong!

People who thought it was smart to ever leave Mark Robinson alone with a computer or let him go out in public? Hoo boy. If this is the map we get, I would not want to be a Mark Robinson Republican going forward, I’ll tell you that. This psychotic weirdo could be on the precipice of becoming one of the most important political figures in American history.

Quinnipiac polls (B+), Oct 10-14 North Carolina

🔵 Harris 50% 🔴 Trump 47% Georgia

🔴 Trump 52% 🔵 Harris 46% — umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈 (@umichvoter) October 16, 2024

This map is probably America’s best hope for something productive to come out of the most vacuous election of the century. The Democratic Party gets punished for their fecklessness and indifference to Israel’s genocide of Gaza by losing Michigan, while the Republican Party is punished in freaking North Carolina for being the Republican Party. Meanwhile, no expert in the intellectually bankrupt mainstream media gets to hop on their high horse and lecture anyone about What This Election Really Meant because every single prediction of theirs was wrong. They are not needed. The red hole in the blue firewall and a southern state that’s turned blue once in the last half-century doing it again tell the entire story.

We are a broken country, being jerked around by myriad crises ranging from a genocide we’re backing in Gaza to climate catastrophe in the southeast to an entire political party abandoning the very concept of objective truth. There is no reason, only chaos, which is why this electoral map that’s all over the place would be the most fitting one for 2024 America.