Elon Musk Seems to Give Nazi-Style Salute at Trump Inauguration

I don’t have many printable words left to write about Elon Musk, humanity’s most worthless, broken and lonely human. This is not a carbon copy of a Nazi salute he did today at Donald Trump’s inauguration, but it’s also not not a Nazi salute from a man whose wealth and heritage grew from the part of South Africa imposing its apartheid and who loves to lie and spin up racial panics.

I’m sure he’ll come up with some bullshit excuse for this. It’s how the Republicans operate. They do the things that Hitler said he liked about America, then act all offended when they get called out on this historical fact and then accuse people of trying to cancel them. He’ll probably say he was just doing something harmless like grabbing his heart and putting it towards the people. Elon is the most internet-poisoned edgelord on the planet who has wasted a significant chunk of his life on 4chan, he surely knows exactly what he’s doing here even if there’s a non-zero chance he’s on autopilot today and his ketamine brain is doing it for him.

Here’s a quick history lesson from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum for those who aren’t familiar with one of the defining images of the 20th century.

The only thing bringing me any kind of happiness today is knowing that this is probably the greatest day of Elon Musk’s life, and he’s still the most miserable human on the planet. Fuck this piece of shit.