Oh Hey, It Suddenly Might Be Profitable for Oil Companies to Drill More, Weird

From its inception, the Trump Administration has been the Oil Administration. From a flood of pro-drilling executive orders to appointing literal oil and gas executives to his Cabinet, a central goal of the president’s tenure has been to make more money for a small cadre of extremely rich friends — only, for the first few months, it hadn’t quite been going to plan. Oil prices had dropped down into the $50s per barrel, well below the threshold at which it is generally agreed that companies can make a profit on drilling a new well. The drilling revolution, the one that is so necessary in a country that already produces more oil and gas than any in the history of the world and exports loads of it, was apparently not forthcoming.

As the saying (probably) goes, time to bomb Iran. Oil prices jumped over the weekend after a few weeks of rise, peaking at around $78 per barrel. The leap is thanks to Trump’s harebrained and belligerent decision to jump in rogue state Israel’s ongoing campaign against, ostensibly, Iran’s nuclear capabilities; Iran has threatened to disrupt or cut off access through the Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20 percent of all the world’s oil and gas is shipped. The market is, obviously, uneasy.