Puerto Rico May Ring in the New Year in the Dark

A power outage struck essentially the entire island of Puerto Rico in the early hours of Tuesday morning, meaning its three million people may celebrate the arrival of 2025 (more accurately, the tossing of 2024’s stinking corpse into a burning dumpster) in the dark.

As of around noon ET on Tuesday, the private company that oversees much of Puerto Rico’s grid, Luma, showed an “actual load” of essentially zero; it dropped from between 1,500 and 2,000 megawatts at around five o’clock in the morning. In a statement, Luma said the cause of the outage was still under investigation, but that it may stem from “a fault on an underground line.”

Though the company has “already started the restoration process for some customers” as of mid-day on Tuesday, they said it could take between 24 and 48 hours to restore power fully. That means a somewhat dimmer New Year’s Eve party for many on the island.