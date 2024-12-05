Amnesty International Concludes Israel Is Committing Genocide in Gaza

Amnesty International, perhaps the most well-known and widely-respected human rights organization in the world, has published a 296 page report detailing how Israel is violating international law and committing genocide against the people of Gaza. Their landmark report titled ‘You Feel Like You Are Subhuman’: Israel’s Genocide Against Palestinians in Gaza’ contains harrowing documentation of Israeli crimes against humanity, and is so detailed and specific that only the most delusional Israel dead-enders can deny what everyone who isn’t brainwashed already knows.

While Israel’s relentless bombing campaign of a captive civilian population inside of an open-air concentration camp has gained most of the attention for the gory and horrific images each crime against humanity produces, the core of the argument that this is a deliberate campaign of genocide stems from Israel’s intentional starvation of Gaza. This paragraph summarizes a lot of what it goes into detail on later.

In addition to restrictions on access points, lengthy and arbitrary inspection procedures imposed by Israel had a huge impact on the amount of aid that could enter Gaza. Trucks entering Gaza from Egypt had to be unloaded and reloaded multiple times, causing weeks long delays. Humanitarian officials reported frequent and arbitrary rejections or delays imposed by the Israeli authorities on imports of goods, including life-saving supplies. While there was no blanket ban on the import of particular medical supplies or equipment, Israeli authorities rejected the import of hundreds of medical supplies and equipment, as the health system was overwhelmed and collapsing. This included anaesthesia machines, oxygen cylinders, refrigerators to store medicines, vitamin power drinks, water purification capsules and a respirator, according to a list reviewed by Amnesty International in early 2024.

Joe Biden has already proven that he can force Israel to send more aid to Gaza, so only pressuring them to open one aid route back in April while allowing them to intentionally starve northern Gaza beginning on October 1st this year is a clear and deliberate choice. Occam’s Razor for why the United States has not done more to try to force Israel to deliver more aid to the people of Gaza is that Joe Biden and the United States support Israel’s starvation of Gaza. Amnesty focuses only on Israel in the report and never mentions the U.S., but anyone with a rudimentary ability to read between the lines can see Joe Biden and the U.S. State Department’s culpability in the starvation of Gaza in this report.

Amnesty also details how Israeli settlement expansion, which has been Israel’s chief method to expand their colonialist desires to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Palestine, violated international law in the West Bank too where Hamas does not have political control. This is perhaps the ultimate proof that Israel is primarily waging war against Palestinians, not Hamas.

Since the start of the offensive on Gaza, the Israeli authorities have rapidly – and unlawfully – advanced Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, forcing Palestinians from their homes and historic land. They have done so through the adoption of new seizure orders, plans and other measures, in line with long-standing apartheid policies and practices; the demolition of Palestinian homes and other property; and by backing, or failing to prevent, the dramatic increase in attacks by Israeli settlers perpetrated against Palestinian farming and herding communities at an unprecedented rate

Israel’s crimes against Palestinians in the West Bank makes their genocidal and ethnic cleansing intentions undeniable. Anyone who says otherwise is opposing practically every human rights organization on the planet, Holocaust survivors, and the International Criminal Court. Liberals like Joe Biden have made a big show of appealing to the international order over the past half-century, but as Amnesty details, that “order” is betraying its supposed ideals as it unequivocally states that “our damning findings must serve as a wake-up call to the international community: this is genocide. It must stop now.”